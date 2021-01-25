Editor’s Note: Please do not attempt to enroll in any of these classes.

With a new semester comes the semi-annual joy of scheduling classes. If you’re having trouble finding gen ed credits to take, here some little-known but interesting classes to enroll in:

Phil 141: Is A Pop Tart Ravioli?

In Phil 141, students will attempt to answer one of the most vexing philosophical questions ever asked: is a Pop Tart ravioli?

This course will cover the major intellectual responses to the question such as Plato’s dialogue Ποπταρτ Ραφιολι or Poptartes Raviolis, Rene Descartes’ famous posit “Popigto ergo Sumtart” (I eat Poptart therefore I am), and Jean-Paul Sartre’s breakfastenislm explaining a ravioli’s existence precedes its essence.

Students will be required to demonstrate Pop Tart critical thinking through in-class discussion, several essays, and a presentation on using a toaster.

The required texts for the course are Thomas Aquinas’ Summa Theologica and the Nutrition Facts on a box of Pop Tarts. Class fee: $105 for the purchase of Pop Tarts. Three general humanities credits.

Kines 47.8: Staying Alive

Survival is basic action in your academic life, but how good are you really at it? Kines 47.8 will test your ability to not die in a variety of situations.

Students will be required to participate in deadly activities where their lives hang in the balance. Activities in the past have included but are not limited to: walking into oncoming traffic, base jumping, switchblade duels, chemical fires, challenging a moose to a fight, famine, piloting a commercial airplane while intoxicated, the Salem Witch Trials, getting shipwrecked on a desert island, flesh-eating bacteria and nuclear reactor meltdowns.

Still being alive at the end of course will result in a pass grade. 1.5 general health and wellness credits.

English -78: Judging Books By Their Covers

This course teaches students to make snap judgments about literature they have never read.

Instructors will show the class the covers of novels, non-fiction and books on poetry, then discuss with the class what the book is about and if it is any good. Neither students nor instructors will ever read the books.

Possible additional materials for judging can be used such as: Tweets, other people who barely remember the book and bad made-for-TV movie adaptations.

This class will help students to build their prejudices and spread them in the world. No texts required. Three humanities credits.

Music 988i: The Art of the Recorder

Many students are under the unfortunate impression that the recorder is simply an instrument to teach elementary students (who barely qualify as students) and to torture anybody’s ears within forty feet of the music room.

In truth, the recorder is a remarkable instrument of divine beauty, sublime harmonies, sensual mysteries, and superior to all other forms of music.

This course will track the history and evolution of the recorder from early man carving mammoth bones to the ancient Egyptians worshiping the recorder as a deity to Christ’s miracle of playing without squeaking to Beethoven’s original idea of a 150 recorder philharmonic as opposed to a full orchestra play his Ninth Symphony and beyond. It will also teach students how to play the “Angel’s Plastic Voice,” as we call recorders in the business.

Students will perform the masterpieces of a scale, "Hot Cross Buns," "Mary Had A Little Lamb" and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" at a final concert. Three general arts credits.