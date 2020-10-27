Little space needs to be wasted here about the value of a free press. The Constitution may have missed the mark when it came to slavery, suffrage and general equality, but its advocacy for a liberated printing press was truly inspired.

Of course, the First Amendment only freed printing machines from governmental control; it did not equalize them in terms of either access or usage. There still exists a fundamental inequality in whose stories get told and who exactly gets to tell them.

This inequality is growing more pronounced and dire each year, as vaster and vaster swaths of the country become news deserts. The trickle of information dries up in these areas, and residents are left with a barren media presence.

According to a study from the University of North Carolina, more than 1,300 communities in America have met this terrible fate. Additionally, 20% of community newspapers either went belly-up or merged with other newspapers. Often, these mergers lead to a scaled-back public service (or if you prefer to get all capitalist about it, a scaled-back product).

The classic newspaperman axiom goes: “If it bleeds, it leads.” The bloodletting of the news industry, however, is hardly leading the average American into bouts of despair and despondency. And though losing news coverage may seem like small peanuts when compared to the other problems facing the average American (mounting debt, taking the kids to soccer practice, a looming fascist takeover, etc.), small peanuts can turn into larger ones.

The death of an independent press brings with it many changes. Among the most startling is how much more easily power can corrupt and how much more easily this corruption can go unnoticed and unchallenged.

If you think politicians and other authority figures get away with too much currently, imagine how much more they can get away with once the main occupation responsible for bringing their abuses into the light goes into the dark itself.

In terms of square miles, Centre County is more than double the size of New York City. A total of 162,385 individuals call the region their home. While the area may be lacking in population density, it’s still dense with stories and individuals bursting to tell them. The human experience has no geographic boundary and no demographic threshold.

As for writing, the Centre Daily Times is the only major newspaper serving this corner of the state. Like many local papers, the Centre Daily Times has seen its staff reduced in the past decade. With staff reduction comes the reduced ability to print all the news fit for publication.

For sure, residents of Centre County also receive excellent news coverage from The Daily Collegian, but full disclosure: the Collegian is a student newspaper, made by Penn State students for a primarily Penn State audience. Our scope is limited by pedagogical mandate. The farthest our coverage usually extends is the State College area, which represents a sliver of Centre County real estate.

If I had the solution to the problem, I would not be writing this column on a kitchen table found on the side of the road. This much is obvious, however: the contemporary model of journalism is failing. The pay-to-play subscription method works only for the largest and most established papers, while the average publication shrinks in staff size and revenue until the ink dries up permanently.

Pieces like the preceding tend to devolve into cliche and sentimentality. Reporters are deified and portrayed as the true gatekeepers of democracy. The Fourth Estate becomes the last defense against tyranny.

This is all gobbledygook.

Journalism is an intrinsic good, however, and its ever-approaching extinction should make us all chew our nails in worry. Centre County is a textbook example of this phenomenon, where the reporter-to-resident ratio is hopelessly skewed.

Centre County may not be the center of the world, or even of the state, but it still deserves to have its stories told and voices heard.