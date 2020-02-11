Last night, the 92nd Academy Awards — or the Oscars — took place in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Not only was the show over three hours long, but it also gained the Oscars gained the lowest ever ratings.

Nonetheless Hollywood elites gathered together to pat each other on the back and preach to a room full of like-minded people. For starters, each actor nominated at this year's Oscars received a gift bag that summated to over $215k. Nominees also received a 12-day cruise on a luxury yacht, a short stay at the former lighthouse in Spain and, of course, cosmetic procedures worth $25k. No vanity there.

This is just one reason why people blatantly ignore celebrities when they urge you to donate to various causes. When they ask audiences to give money social causes, they quite literally have money burning in their own pockets.

I genuinely think celebrities are so out of touch with the average citizen they do not see the hypocrisy in all of this. Hollywood elites live in their own bubbles and have no idea how the rest of the country lives. For instance, in Brad Pitt's acceptance speech last night, the actor talked about former National Security Advisor John Bolton's role or lack thereof in the impeachment process of President Trump.

As you would expect, Pitt's comments were welcomed with applause and smiles from the monolithic crowd. I am genuinely curious as to who Pitt and other celebrities are preaching to when they make ~political~ liberal comments. Practically everyone in the crowd last night agrees with Pitt and other celebrity's sentiments. Who is he trying to convince? A coal miner from West Virginia? Do any of these celebrities believe that, A., right-leaning citizens watch half of these awards shows and, B., anyone cares what celebrities think?

This whole situation reminded me of Ricky Gervais' comments while hosting the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f— off.” Host @rickygervais calls for no politics at the #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/tNUhIo4NNJ pic.twitter.com/2RmnuCh1QX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

Gervais is spot on. Just before this clip, Gervais joked that if ISIS created a streaming service actors would call their agent. While it’s obvious Gervais was exaggerating, it is still true that celebrities champion various causes but still promote brands like Apple and Nike that have long utilized child labor in various countries.

Despite the hypocrisy often shown in award show acceptance speeches, I still love the work of these artists. I think movies are great escapes from life and fantastic ways to connect with people you would never have met otherwise. With that said, I wish celebrities would open their eyes and put their selves in our non-designer shoes (gross, I know) and stick to the big screen.