A strange little story in "The Conference of the Birds" has been fluttering around in my mind for the past week.

For those not familiar with obscure works of Sufi poetry, "The Conference of the Birds" is a story-within-a-story that contains poems within poems. It's a parable about religious enlightenment told with birds instead of humans, comparable to how "Cats" is about human perversion while also ostensibly about felines.

The nested vignette involves a boy named Muhammad falling into a well and dying. Only the boy doesn't die right away — the village rescues him and poor Muhammad is able to whisper some final words to his father. The final words aren't comfortable, not that any set of words coming from a dying boy's mouth could ever be classified as comfortable.

"Muhammad, speak to me," the boy's father says. "My precious boy."

"Where is Muhammed now?" the dying boy replies. "Where is your son? Or anyone?"

And with these parting questions, the book tells us, Muhammad dies. What follows is another set of questions, this time asked by the poem itself and broadening out in scope to include the location of angels, humans, buried bodies and a host of other pleasantries.

The poem concludes: "Sift through the universe, and it will seem an airy maze, an insubstantial dream."

Not exactly nihilistic, but not exactly the concrete physicality expected of Abrahamic religions either, the poem seems almost Buddhist in nature: Everything we hold dear is nothing but smoke, transient in nature and short in existence. It captures a feeling better described than named: a feeling of instability, of hope dashed and faith broken.

And it's probably a feeling painfully familiar to Americans as they wade through the tumult of everyday living.

On the most basic level, consider the coronavirus pandemic and its swift destabilization of the entire world. Examine how the institutions sworn to protect our well-being have left us more defenseless than a bird with two broken wings. Gawk at the ex-president who made light of a plague while the plague itself darkened the lives of nearly 256,000 Americans for good. Brood at how an additional 8 million of our fellow neighbors, which we were entrusted to love as much as ourselves, slipped through the ever-widening cracks of poverty.

Ponder these facts, and life may feel like an inescapable maze indeed, filled with booby traps and trap doors. Death wishes abound, and more often than not it seems, such wishes come true.

Or examine the failures of other American institutions. There may exist a strict separation between church and state in America, but a common juncture of decay links the two in pastoral care.

The Catholic Church, which tends its flock of 51 million Americans, published an investigation full of damning details about its own failure to protect this same flock. Titled the McCarrick report, the findings contained within sketched out the rise and fall of former cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, who was removed from the priesthood for sexual abuse in 2019.

McCarrick's abuses were hidden away or ignored by high-ranking Vatican officials, including Pope John Paul II, who chose to disbelieve the warnings and place McCarrick in higher and higher positions of power.

The Catholic sex abuse cases are another point of instability for many Americans, as the Holy Mother Church engages in unholy, unmotherly acts that erode trust and, most tragic of all, faith itself. As a Papist myself, I do not believe Hades shall prevail against the Catholic Church; I do worry, however, that cruelty might prevail over the minds of its clergy and disbelief among its laity.

Of course, little evidence exists to suggest that Cathloic priests are more likely to abuse children than other individuals entrusted with the same responsibilities, such as clergy of different faiths or teachers. But this is not a numbers game; the abuse of one child cries for vengeance, the abuse of more than 10,000 demands it.

In this era of institutional crisis, can any spots of hope be found? What can we latch onto, without the life raft disappearing and leaving us to drown?

Perhaps that weird Sufi poem provides an answer. The poem does not seem to call for nihilism or complete abdication of faith, but a strengthening of faith and trust in what truly matters. After all, the main narrative of the epic ends with the birds finally witnessing God, having their "substance of being undone." Their journey was not for naught, they escaped the seemingly inescapable maze and found their Beloved in the end.

So, as the pandemic rages on and storm clouds continue to gather, reflect on brighter horizons and the blue sky which is inevitably behind it all. Seek the Beloved, and trust that the seeking is worth it. The maze may seem perilous, but the true peril lies in mistaking the maze for reality and smothering hope once and for all.