I’ve never really bought into the “he/she should stick to music” response to celebrities sharing personal ideology or political opinions — until Kanye West decided to run for president.

Look, I know that we all know Kanye West won’t win the 2020 presidential election. While that undoubtedly comforts me, I don't think his bid is completely harmless.

Is it a bit dramatic to call it dangerous or reckless? I don’t know.

I think back to the 2016 election. Democratic voters were split between Bernie and Hilary for the most part. Many conservatives felt confident in their vote for Trump. Others voted for third parties or write ins, if they voted at all.

And for a distressingly large amount of people, the correct choice is writing in Mickey Mouse. Others chose to write in Harambe, a dead gorilla.

If so many people are willing to vote for the Disney mascot or a dead gorilla, I wouldn’t be shocked if a decent amount of people vote for the man who literally revolutionized the hip-hop genre.

How many Twitter memes have I seen (and also laughed at) saying “who are you going to vote for? Joe Biden or the man who wrote My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

I really hope we’re all laughing and retweeting because we’re in on the joke. It scares me to think that anyone would vote for Kanye as a joke.

I know it’s naive to think that everyone could somehow take voting as seriously as I do. I know that Kanye is not going to get very far in this whole ordeal, and maybe this isn’t as serious as I’m making it out to be.

All I do know is that every vote is precious, even if seemingly insignificant. It strains me to make this determination, but I think not voting might be worse than voting for Kanye.

I empathize with the feelings of insignificance around voting, especially when our system has proven to favor the electoral college over the popular vote. If everyone decides not to vote based on this logic, we wouldn’t have any election.

We have a broken system in desperate need of reform, but choosing not to partake in that system doesn’t help us — electing people who will change our country for the better might.

Right now, I think the best we can do is commit to staying educated and commit to taking the future of our country seriously — AKA, not voting for Kanye West.