I never thought I’d be one of “those people.”

One of the many captured in pictures on the Ocean City boardwalk during a global pandemic. The people who, in the middle of May, I lost so much respect for.

Today, I am one of those people. I am on a week-long vacation at Ocean City, despite the coronavirus. Although, unlike many of those in the pictures, I am wearing a mask and doing my best to legitimately stay six feet away from anyone else. (I think it’s worth noting, to be fair, that the pandemic is not quite as rampant in Maryland as it was in May, though it’s certainly not close to being over.)

I still strongly believe in taking every reasonable precaution you can to keep others safe, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and not touching public services. And at the start of the pandemic, it was 100% necessary and reasonable that everyone stay quarantined at home.

I’ve also listened to coworkers and family and people I went to high school with call these precautions insane since the start. I work with young adults who get angry when a customer requests they use their mask correctly. I’ve heard the arguments that quarantine kills small businesses.

The pandemic morphed into a political issue, seeming to create two sides to how it should be dealt with. The left, enforcing stay at home orders, and the right, who are most concerned about the economy.

I’m not usually one to compromise with my beliefs, but I think we can all meet in the middle.

That is to say, I think I’ve adopted a more “understanding” attitude about the pandemic.

I understand the virus is far from over — we should still save lives by wearing masks and blah and blah. But at this point, months into the pandemic, I think it’s unrealistic to expect people to stay inside.

So here I am, in Ocean City, feeling partly guilty for creating any risk, but also trying to be gentle with myself considering the fact that life does have to go on, to a certain degree.

Pools are closed, masks are worn in elevators and restaurants are implementing measures to keep vacation goers from crowding the bars. I agree with all of this.

But to suggest that there should be no travel, no communication, nor any open spaces simply isn’t going to happen.

That should have happened months ago. And though it did to a degree, strict enough measures weren’t taken. The US is so far behind other countries — the rebuttal that “more testing is now available, so numbers will be higher,” is valid to a degree, sure, but you can’t deny that we haven’t handled this pandemic with grace.

But because of how long it’s been, I feel more empathetic toward the need for just a tiny bit of normalcy. My goal is to keep myself and others safe while allowing myself to do the things that keep me sane, like swimming and going to in-person appointments.

This week I’m going to enjoy the sun as I lay out on the beach, at least six feet away from the beach goers next to me. I’m going to enjoy my hotel with my mask on in public places and keep my hands to myself.

What hasn’t changed regarding my perspective is that we all need to practice a little empathy.

I think it’s possible to meet somewhere in the middle, where we might shake hands, but only if we’re both wearing masks and sanitizing our hands after.