This week students will be moving back into their dorms for the spring semester. Due to this happening for the first time while classes are going on, the typical chaos of move-in week will be amplified. In the brouhaha of the move-in process, some stuff will unfortunately fall through the cracks. If you are having trouble remembering what to bring back to campus, here’s a useful packing list for the dorm life.

Bed Sheets — No need to wash more than once a semester.

Clothes — Need to wash more than once a semester.

Laundry Hamper — Or you could always just carry your laundry one at a time.

Raincoat — Don’t worry if you forget. Just cut a hole in a trash bag and you have got a poncho.

Coat — Wear it with shorts if you are a real man.

Shoes — Bring a pair to slip on the sidewalk ice.

Hat and Gloves — Frostbite baby.

Ice Pike — For your safety.

Skis, Dog Sled, Sherpa, etc. — Need in order to cross campus.

Signal Flares — So the mounties will know where to find your body once you get lost on campus.

Shower Sandals — Don’t get the blue and white fungus.

Towel — I forgot this last semester and had to use paper towels to dry myself until I bought a towel.

Soap — Ol’ Reliable

Shampoo — Soap for hair.

Conditioner — I do not know its purpose and how it differs from shampoo.

Deodorant — Soap you can use without water.

Toothpaste — Soap for teeth.

Toothbrush — Use on more than one tooth.

Mouthwash — Soap for teeth part two.

Contacts (Optional) — Only if your eyes suck.

Glasses (Optional) — Nerd.

Sunglasses — Now you’re cool.

Personal Toiletries and Other Stuff — You know what you need to bring.

A Positive Attitude — Thank you for coming to my TED talk.

Books— Lame.

Textbooks — Expensively lame.

Pencils — Only if you are a simple peasant being taught in a one room schoolhouse with cholera. What modern person should have to write with a charcoal stick they have to whittle?

Pens — Ah! For a student of culture. A noble writing utensil that has far surpassed the ancient pencil in every regard.

Crayons — Only if you get bored.

Mechanical Pencils — In the 25th century, pens have taken over the world. A last resistance of pencils is the only thing standing in the way of pen domination. The pen overlords send an agent back in time in order to kill the leader of the revolution’s mother, preventing his birth. The time traveling assassin has no mercy, no fear, and is unstoppable. Half pen. Half pencil. The Mechanical Pencil.

Computer — Your best friend at Zoom University.

Backpack — Carry your burdens on your back.

A Rubber Ball That You Throw Against The Wall When You’re Bored In Class Like You’re In A Prison Movie — (whistles mournfully)

Decorations — Junk that helps to spice up the room.

Other Electronics — Laptops, TVs, video game consoles, tablets, speakers, etc. All the stuff we use to distract ourselves from the real world.

Another Checklist — So you can check all the stuff I forgot to put on this list.