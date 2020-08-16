For many Penn State students, dancing in THON is the ultimate act of selflessness. Standing for 46 hours without sleeping for the sake of raising money for pediatric cancer is seen as caring and impressive (for obvious reasons).

Much like everything THON and the Four Diamonds stands for, I think these past months have definitely been a test of selflessness.

When it slowly became apparent that the coronavirus would not just disappear in time (remember when we thought we were coming back to campus in April?), I of course thought about what THON 2021 might look like.

You can’t enter the Bryce Jordan Center on THON weekend if you have just a cold. I’ve never heard anyone question this rule, because people know there will be many children who are vulnerable and can’t risk getting sick.

There have been people on my past committees who have been unable to to attend THON weekend because they got sick right before. Though they were disappointed, they knew it was ultimately right for them to not go to THON, even after dedicating so much time to their committee.

This is why the decision to cancel in-person THON 2021 is not a surprise at all to me. The BJC is completely packed for much of the weekend with extensive foot traffic that turns walking around the concourse into a slow shuffle as you navigate the crowd.

THON weekend is filled with theatrics that I’m sure many people — myself included — are disappointed to not experience this year. But unfortunately, the past few months have generally been void of entertainment and the type of visual and sonic drama that makes THON weekend so memorable.

I’ve met some people who are heavily involved in THON who use THON as a way to feel like a good person, but don’t necessarily carry the values of THON into the rest of their lives. I hope the spread of the coronavirus has helped them change.

I’m sad I won’t be covered in baby powder at 3 a.m. with an OPP committee as we walk around the BJC in a half-asleep state. I’m sad I won’t see cover bands performing early 2000s hits all weekend. But, this is where the selflessness required to participate in not only THON, but in slowing the spread of the coronavirus is necessary.

There’s generally a lot of uncertainty right now. Most people clearly are having a difficult time dealing with this. I think I’ve moved past the constant stream of disappointments I’ve received over the past months to settle into a state of numbness.

I hate when people try to dismiss other people’s emotions by telling them that things could be worse. I think it’s totally a way to gaslight people into thinking their emotions aren’t valid. But personally in this situation, this rhetoric slightly works.

Applying the type of selflessness that is necessary to dance in THON is essential for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Most people don’t question why they cannot attend THON if they’re sick. This mindset should absolutely be applied to the coronavirus as well.

Missing out on entertainment and going places is definitely disappointing, but knowing you played an essential role in getting someone else sick and potentially causing their death is more disappointing.

Every organization I’m part of keeps telling us things will “look different” this year. I would say I’m tired of hearing this, but this is such an unusual circumstance that I really don’t think anyone has an idea of what they’re doing right now.

So virtual THON will definitely look different. But it will be ok. Practicing selflessness is essential, as well as remembering everything is temporary.