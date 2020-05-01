As I sit now, trying to work out some way to jam what has been an incredibly seismic four years at Penn State into something bite sized and digestible, I cannot keep my mind from wandering back toward the image of a balance scale.

One side of that scale is weighed down with the bad change, while the other side holds the good. Surely, my life — in some ways — is more difficult than it was when I walked into Sproul Hall four years ago.

What would that unsuspecting, chunky fella have thought if he’d been told that soon enough he wouldn’t be able to chomp on some potato chips or scarf down some pizza? What would he think that instead, he’d be shopping in the gluten free aisle all because of the bite of some tiny insect he’d never even seen?

How would that sports lover react if you’d told him that soon he would not be able to play a game of pick-up basketball because he’d be too weak and too sore the next day?

Certainly, he wouldn’t have liked that news. My Lyme disease and all its various impacts have thrown a big cinderblock on the negative side of our metaphorical balance scale.

It’s been hard, there’s no doubt. I wish it hadn’t happened, that the treatment would have worked quickly and completely, that I could eat a gloriously warm and mushy chocolate chip cookie without fearing how my body would react to it.

And yet, when I think back on my time at Penn State, I find so many other things on the opposite side of that balance scale to counteract that hefty weight.

I’ve learned that I have a passion for stories, when I’d really only hoped to use journalism as a way to tap into my love of sports.

For four years, I’ve had a blast chasing news in every direction, hunting for a compelling feature, and seeking out a unique angle.

I’ve gotten to see more than my fair share of sporting spectacles, too.

I’ve watched Patrick Mahomes orchestrate a legendary comeback from press row at the Super Bowl. I’ve witnessed Penn State men’s basketball turn its program around from the press box of the Bryce Jordan Center. I’ve chronicled thriller after thriller for a Penn State men’s hockey team that does not know how to play a boring game. I’ve feared for my life while the Beaver Stadium press box shakes after a big play.

I’ve received remarkable support from faculty mentors like John Affleck and Russ Eshleman.

But more important than any of that, I found a home at The Daily Collegian.

I will consider myself a Daily Collegian graduate for the rest of my life. It has been the definitive classroom.

It’s also given me the chance to meet countless people who I will consider lifelong friends — nothing bonds you with another journalist quite like arguing over trivial changes to a headline.

To Mark, Matt, Rubin, Vince, Kelly and all the others who accepted me and turned a nervous, socially awkward, goofy, tall guy into someone who was comfortable in his own skin: I truly could never repay you.

To Tyler, Caleb, DJ, and everyone else who began this journey with me four years ago and will come out the other end as a lifelong friend: thank you for being with me every step of the way.

To our fearless leader, Elena Rose: thank you for allowing me to bait clicks and force people to write about Saquon Barkley every time he breathes.

To the next generation of Collegian leaders; Maddie, Shane, Lindsey, Ben, Jake, Erin, Chelsea, Grace, Andrew and everyone else: You guys will do this place prouder than I ever could have. I am so excited to leave the Collegian in your hands, and even more excited to continue building our friendships.

(I am super anxious about leaving somebody out, so, if that somebody is you, just know, me and my brain are sorry.)

I’ve been truly blessed by this place. I could not imagine my college experience without it. For every knock I’ve taken, there has been someone there to pick me up.

Now back to that balance scale. I hope you can see, as I can, that the cinderblock on one end is now starting to look pretty light.