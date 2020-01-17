In this current political climate, cynicism runs rampant.

I would know because I'm generally quite guilty of it — whether it's doubting a politician's motives or intentions behind a vote or a piece of legislation — but there are instances every once in a while where I regain some hope.

Within the last few days, what happened in Virginia — despite it being largely symbolic — has been another important moment and one that made me feel slightly less cynical.

A state nicknamed the "Old Dominion," Virginia's history includes its place as a bastion for slavery, the birthplace of the Southern Manifesto, a document which advocated for segregation, and a ban on interracial marriage which was made famous in the Supreme Court Case Loving v. Virginia.

However, despite these stains on Virginia’s past, there have also been high points.

The election of Doug Wilder to the governor's mansion as the first ever African-American governor in American history, as well as the Virginia legislature's adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) are both laudable achievements in the state's recent history.

The ERA was first introduced in 1923 and was voted on several times, to the point where in 1971 and 1972, it was voted on by the United States House of Representatives and Senate, respectively, to be the next amendment to the Constitution.

Because both the House and Senate voted to ratify the amendment, the ERA got sent to the states for the final step in the process.

Congress originally put a deadline on the ERA of 1979, and as many as 35 states voted to support the amendment. Even after extending the deadline to 1982, enough support could not be garnered to ratify the amendment in time, largely due to the work of conservative activist Phyllis Schlaffly.

Illinois and Nevada became the first two states to ratify the amendment after the deadline, and earlier this week, Virginia joined them, officially pushing the number to the 38 needed for possible ratification.

However, given the passage of the deadlines, it remains to be seen whether or not the amendment will officially become the law of the land.

As I wrote earlier this year, with both of Virginia's legislative houses being held by Democrats, this became a very real possibility, and those big Democratic gains became the catalyst for the possible ratification.

In an age where Mitch McConnell seems to stall every piece of legislation with even a modicum of bipartisan support, it's important to appreciate and celebrate these state-level victories in the hopes they inspire other states and other people to take action.

And even if it's a symbolic gesture, symbols matter. People resonate with symbols on both sides of the aisle; otherwise, they wouldn't care about the symbolism behind burning a flag or someone kneeling for the anthem or the symbolism of a pro-choice rally.

So as long as symbols continue to matter, and as long as the political climate continues to be in its current state, let's remember and celebrate the small victories.