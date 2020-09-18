Penn State football’s Shaka Toney posted a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Just minutes later, the replies underneath lived up to the culture we’ve come to expect in college football.

“Everyone only thinking about football. The rumors y’all keep putting out is destroying our mental health. Just let them announce it please. If you care about players in the B10 just wait for the answer,” Toney wrote.

The redshirt senior defensive end, like all of us, was tired of the speculation surrounding the Big Ten’s decision to play football. But his innocent statement incited some terrible replies which have since been deleted.

While abrasive people saying abrasive things is nothing new to the digital age, it’s a great reminder of why so many people with a following have a hard time sharing things that truly matter to them.

And that really does a disservice to everyone in the same boat.

On Wednesday, former Penn State basketball player Lamar Stevens posted an Instagram story venting his frustration with social media backlash against athletes.

“I can’t lie y’all fans gotta take it easy on professional athletes,” the post read.

It was a response to the harassment Los Angeles Clippers’ players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were receiving after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets.

It’s easy to forget that athletes are human like the rest of us — though that has become more apparent in recent weeks and months.

People assume they’re just used to the hate at this point, but words hurt no matter who you are.

It can make it difficult for players to speak up about anything, knowing they’re going to receive backlash and have confidence-shattering things said about them.

That’s what made last week’s news out of the hockey world so surprising and inspiring.

Seventeen-year-old elite-level hockey player Yanic Duplessis came out as gay hoping that he could inspire other young players in the LGBTQ+ community in a game he deems "a very macho, manly sport.”

While Duplessis becoming an inspiration takes an unimaginable amount of bravery — it shouldn’t.

It shouldn’t be controversial to not be straight.

But even in what should be the most progressive time in human history thus far, it’s still a reason he’s getting torn down.

Homosexuality has been somewhat of a taboo topic for as long as humans have existed and especially in men's sports.

Only up until recently have we begun to normalize it.

To no surprise, the Instagram post I initially saw the news on was bombarded with hate comments.

People throwing around the word “f----t” and commenting on how the locker room chemistry is going to fail because there is a homosexual person on the team in 2020 is astounding and incredibly sad.

“Those players better keep their clothes on in the locker room. You don’t know what he’s going to do,” one user said.

Why people automatically come to the conclusion that gay men are something to fear or that every gay person is going to hit on someone of the same gender is lost on me.

Perhaps it’s the toxic masculinity that has lingered even in 2020 that compels men to think this way.

But unfortunately, it’s not just the LGBTQ+ community that suffers from toxic masculinity.

Recently, infamous sports personality Skip Bayless spoke out against Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott after revealing he has been battling depression.

Bayless cited that Prescott showing “weakness . . . can affect [the] team's ability to believe in you in the toughest spots."

To go on national television and tear down Prescott for something that affects millions of Americans daily — and shows people that it’s OK to not be OK — is despicable.

Black men also have it worse than white men because they don’t want to fulfill the “angry Black man” stereotype perpetuated by members of society.

When Kevin Love spoke up in 2018 about his mental health issues, the sports community generally praised him for his openness and bravery. But the same didn’t happen with Prescott.

Black men are also perceived as “tougher” and less emotional than their white counterparts, but athletes of all races sometimes cry when they lose a big game, and some men take seemingly dumb penalties out of frustration.

Players lash out by kicking a water cooler or yelling at the coach, which is a different way of expressing emotion that seems to be fine with everyone.

Both are acts of raw emotion, but players are sometimes ridiculed for the former.

Brazillian soccer star Neymar was grilled by the media for crying following a goal he scored against Costa Rica in the 2018 World Cup.

People called him soft and the “most shameless player in football” for simply expressing emotion.

There’s nothing wrong with that.

I’m honestly not sure why we’ve all been pretending men have no emotions for thousands of years, but it needs to stop.

James Franklin can often be seen on the sideline letting out all kinds of emotion. He’s jubilant when his team scores; he’s angered when calls don’t go his way; he’s devastated when the team falls short.

It’s important to have an emotional leader on your team so that he can bring out the emotion and passion in his players.

Every person is different, and we all react differently to things.

It's unfortunate that athletes often become spokespeople for certain things even if they don’t want to be, but it’s also incredibly important that they do so.

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick spoke out against police brutality and has been effectively blacklisted from football because of it.

In 2018, Love discussed his battles with depression and anxiety.

And now we have a hockey player advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

These are all excellent people supporting important movements, where their contributions to the world are going beyond just playing sports.

They’re standing up for what they believe in no matter what the consequence is, and it can’t be an easy decision to put yourself in such a vulnerable position knowing how many nasty people there are out there.

Sports cultures can be difficult.

Even the president condones the use of “locker room” talk and the misogyny and racism that comes with it.

But without the brave people who do brave things they don’t necessarily have to do, things will continue on the way they have for the future.

We need more people like Yanic Duplessis in sports. And thanks to those like him, it will only be easier for others to speak up.