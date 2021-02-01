Crisp new-fallen snow has come and covered Happy Valley, transforming it into a winter wonderland.

With all this new snow, who would ever want to stay inside?

Here are some fun Winter activities you can do in State College before it all melts away.

Go sledding

State College is filled with hills, parks, and all sorts of other great places to go sledding.

Recapture the joy of your youth, whizzing down a snow plane. So grab a toboggan, some of your friends and go hit the slopes.

Break your nose while sledding

Oh no! If you lose control of your sled and run into a tree, you can experience the joy of a compound fracture.

Watching blood stream from your face and your friend’s horrified expressions is like nothing else.

Go to the ER

Who doesn’t love sitting for hours, in need of medical attention, and in pain at the emergency room?

You’ll feel a lot better once you realize your medical insurance won’t cover this.

Build a snowman

A delightful winter tradition, if you have the patience, roll large snowballs into the relative shape of a person.

Give him stick arms, a hat, scarf, corn-cob pipe, button eyes and of course a carrot nose. Now you have a snow buddy right in your yard.

Bring the snowman to life

If you start to get lonely, think about bringing your snowman to life. How bad could it be?

Simply dabble in a little dark magic and witness the horror you have unleashed against nature.

Regret your creation of the snowman

Your snowman opens his eyes and sees a world of slowly melting snow.

Imagine his horror as finds his creator who made him on a whim with no purpose. He is simply a single snowflake in your vast cosmic blizzard of “Fun Winter Activities.”

His existential dread grows as he melts, born back ceaselessly into the indifferent cycle of rebirth that is precipitation. He was simply too pure a soul and mound of partially frozen water, for our fallen world.

Make an igloo

Building a fun ice fort can be difficult, but the epic snowball you’ll have will be worth it.

Dig up a mound of snow and slowly carve out a central room. Make sure to do this slowly and build up a pile of snowballs for your big fight.

Fight for your survival

Winter is harsh for man.

As you shiver in your igloo, a massive polar bear attacks. He is a ferocious white streak of death in the dark of night.

Your instinct is to grab a bone spear and thrust it at the beast hoping to strike a blow. This is a primordial battle, one which his ancestors and your ancestors have been waging for generations.

When all seems lost, run away from the igloo as fast as you can, ignoring the wails and fate of your friends.

Cook some hot cocoa

Ahhhh! After your brush with death there's nothing quite like popping some marshmallows in your mug, putting on some warm fuzzy socks and just unwinding.