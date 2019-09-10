Human beings are inherently complicated and very rarely monolithic.

On any given day and with regards to any given issue, someone's positions may vacillate or change for any reason — or even for no good reason at all.

That's what makes the recent headlines surrounding New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees interesting.

By all accounts, Brees is a stand-up individual, who over the course of his 13 seasons leading the New Orleans Saints has been something of a godsend for the city.

Brees got there in 2006, just a year after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city affectionately called "the Big Easy."

After seeing the damage done to the city, Brees and his foundation raised tens of millions of dollars for charity, much of which helped to rebuild the historic and iconic city.

New Orleans itself is a hub for music, food, culture, art and history and is one of the most important cities not just in the South but in the United States as a whole.

It's a pretty liberal city, evident for anyone who's ever been to Mardi Gras once.

And yet, the local hero Brees is a devout and practicing Christian, which up until recently, hasn't seemed to matter.

However, Brees recently appeared in a video promoting "Bring Your Bible to School Day," a video which was done by the company Focus on the Family, which among other things pushes a fervently anti-LGBTQ agenda.

Brees faced criticism for his decision to appear in this video and immediately got labeled as an anti-gay bigot and someone who is out of touch.

Let me be clear, I'm not a theologian nor a practicing member of any faith, but I know plenty of Christians and people of faith who adhere to some variation of their respective religious texts and aren't in the slightest bigoted or homophobic.

It's similar to how a Republican can be a member of that political party and yet not be a supporter of the President or not support certain parts of the party platform, as well as how Democrats may reject Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren and yet still call themselves Democrats or Republicans.

Many people wouldn't object to those people retaining their labels, and I understand Brees appeared in a video for this organization which holds these beliefs.

Brees issued an apology video on Twitter which talked about how one of the governing principles of his faith is what it says in Galatians 5:14: "the entire Law is fulfilled a single decree: love your neighbor as yourself."

So Brees rejects the portion of Leviticus that condemns homosexuality. Does that make him any less of a Christian or a pious person, similar to people being called lesser Democrats or Republicans for having differing beliefs from the majority?

Brees has done a lot for the city of New Orleans and for the sport of football (including having a more impressive career than Peyton Manning) and his legacy as an all-time will live on forever.

Do I wish Brees hadn't shot a video for this organization and do I reject their doctrine and beliefs? Of course.

But I also know Brees isn't a one-dimensional human and has many facets and layers to him and the totality of Brees' actions — his charity work, his football contributions and his interactions with the general public — all need to be considered when evaluating him.

So it's certainly possible he could reject Focus on the Family's message while still recording a video for them, similar to people with political parties.

Based on everything I've seen, read and heard, I think we should be willing to give Brees a second chance and he's no different than anyone else who picks and chooses what parts of a platform to follow.