I originally intended this column to be humorous, however I find myself too upset, disturbed and angry at what recently happened in East Common to make many jokes about it.

On Wednesday night, a large group of freshmen held an impromptu, mostly maskless “party” on the East Commons lawn. This incident was incredibly dangerous and wrong during a pandemic that has killed over 800,000 people across the world.

These students put themselves, their fellow Penn State students, faculty, staff and community members in severe danger with their deliberately belligerent and immature actions.

Even if there can be no more large parties in the Penn State community, we could still be sent home prematurely due to coronavirus outbreaks. However, if this violation of social distancing and public health guidelines continues to happen, we are almost certainly going home sooner than expected.

The university is not entirely blameless in this situation though. They should have known students weren’t going to quietly stay in their dorms and do nothing. There should be programming in place to keep students socially engaged and physically safe.

Also, strong and swift action needs to be taken against students the university can identify who participated in the incident. There needs to be an atmosphere of zero tolerance for this kind of behavior in our community.

I am very nervous about how the semester will play out, but I don’t think this year is “ruined.” This semester will be different and there will be ups and downs, but even a normal semester isn’t always positive.

My first semester was really difficult, and there was no pandemic going on.

I had problems with my roommate and my social anxiety prevented me from making friends. But I had to learn to take advantage of opportunities that I was offered and it changed my worldview for the better.

Even though this semester isn’t like previous years’, freshmen still have the chance to meet new people, get exposed to great ideas and to try new things.

Before you go and do something incredibly unsafe because, “I just want to live life,” or “I don’t really care,” think about the people you could possibly harm through your actions.

Think about the kid down the hall who is immunocompromised and the custodial staff who cleans your bathroom and takes care of your building. Think about the older professor who is still teaching in-person because they think it’s integral to your education.

Think about the Penn State community.

Think about yourself and how many healthy, young people are still dying from the virus.

Now is the time to decide what kind of life you want to live. Do you want to become so mired in your selfishness and ignorance that you are responsible for possibly harming another human being? Or do you want to live for others?

Overcome yourself and in doing so, make the world a better place.

Everybody wants this semester to be normal, but it’s not going to be and we can handle it. Whether we go home for Thanksgiving like initially planned or go home tomorrow, we should accept the decision if it keeps people safe.

Instead of lamenting how our semester is ruined and ignoring our current situation, we should take advantage of the time we have together, but safely. It won’t be easy to socialize under these conditions, but I still think we can do it.

The students who partied in East probably believed they were defying the coronavirus by doing what they wanted to do. Instead, their selfishness and stupidity caused possibly irreparable damage to the public health of the community.

The question is: what will we do about it?