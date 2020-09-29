Corner a Libertiarian and they’ll inevitably resort to the same verbal emission, like the world’s most tedious cuttlefish: “If the government can’t even take a decent photo for our driver licenses, pave our roads and deliver our mail, how can we expect them to handle something as vast and incomprehensible as healthcare or toaster regulation?”

True, it might be near impossible to take a decent photo of your average Libertarian, but the other points ring moot.

Infrastructure in America, besides being a hodge-podge of public funding and private execution, exists in such a state of despair precisely because of a lack of the aforementioned funding.

In a sane world, the United States Post Office would be free from such defamation of character.

Since Trump has spent more time trying to abolish TikTok rather than lessen the plague roiling our country, however, it’s safe to assume we reside in a world that’s a few marbles short of sanity.

To America’s credit, the vast majority of its citizens holds the post office in high regard, with a recent Pew survey showing that 91% of Americans have a favorable view of the agency.

While I’m only a communications major, my basic arithmetic skills tell me that this means only 9% of the country views the post office with disgust and/or disdain. Coincidentally, the percentage of Americans who believe being a neo-Nazi or white supremacist is acceptable also clocks in at 9%.

Again, surely just a coincidence.

What’s not a coincidence is the scorn that most conservative politicians reserve for the little agency that could.

The USPS’s very existence dispels one of modern-day conservatism’s central creeds: that the private sector is always more innovative and efficient than the public.

It’s why George W. Bush passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006, which stipulated that the agency raised every single cent for its pension fund for up to 75 years in the future. This is a heavy and unreasonable yoke, one that hasn’t been laid on any other government agency or private business.

Strip away this law — plus the added strain of a pandemic — and the agency would actually be seeing pretty profits rather than steep losses. And if not pretty, then definitely at least presentable.

Even in the face of this conspiracy of dunces, the USPS still finds the time to logistically thrive. In a refreshing change of pace from what most surveys comparing America to actual civilized countries conclude, a 2012 global study ranked our post office number one in terms of efficiency.

Still, the big wheel keeps on turning, and it keeps on turning in order to crush the USPS.

The latest spoke has actually come disturbingly close to finishing the job.

So close, in fact, that a slight correction to earlier in the article must be added: Trump has also spent more time trying to bankrupt the USPS than mitigating national coronavirus spread.

The Trump administration aims to bleed the post office dry and then allow vampiric private sector ghouls to drain the institution even further. This is not idle conjecture — a federal proposal titled “Delivering Government Solutions in the 21st Century” explicitly calls for “conversion from a government agency into a privately-held corporation.”

To advance this draconian goal, Trump appointed Louis DeJoy to the position of postmaster general. DeJoy, aside from earning millions in income from a company closely linked to the USPS, has pursued several measures meant to cripple the agency.

The most noticeable of these get-poor-quick schemes was his mandate to take apart hundreds of mail-sorting machines, a “cost-saving” decision that further clogged the postal service’s delivery capabilities. Even worse, it appears that DeJoy’s act of sabotage can’t be undone by the November election.

The title of Trump’s blueprint has its heart in the right place — the federal government should strive to deliver services in a way suited for the 21st century. It’s just that the actual proposals contained therein lack any heart at all.

Handing the reins over to monied interests is not a 21st century solution unless you’re a 21st century schizoid man.

Without the USPS, millions of rural Americans would live in a mail desert. FedEx and UPS have little economic incentive to deliver mail to such sparse locales, and in the absence of government subsidies, these private services would solely cater to more densely-populated areas.

The USPS, therefore, offers a more streamlined and efficient way to deliver mail. Rather than allowing the free market to decide who deserves that letter from a friend or life-saving medication, mail is delivered in an equitable and efficient manner.

If Trump was actually interested in saving the Postal Service, he would expand the services delegated to the agency rather than limiting them. From 1911 to 1966, each post office also functioned as a bank and provided patrons basic banking abilities. These ranged from opening saving accounts to even taking out small loans.

A return to postal banking would not only be a return to form for the Postal Service, it would also expand the potential customer base of the USPS and thus make it easier for the agency to turn a profit. Moreover, the so-called “public option for banking” would allow the 68 million Americans currently underserved by private banking to get a fair shake at financial independence.

The famous Postal Service creed states that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” will prevent our precious boys and girls in blue from delivering their rounds. The dark night of the soul that the agency is currently toiling through may be its gloomiest yet, but hope must endure and evil must be resisted.

If the USPS goes, so goes the nation.