In the Sufi tradition, there’s a characterically extravagant metaphor expressing humanity’s quest for the Divine: If believers are moths and God is the flame, then our greatest fate would be becoming so enamoured with the flame’s light that we end up consumed by the very thing we long for and love.

Sometimes, loving America can feel just as lethal.

The original metaphor views the flame as desirable, and there’s nothing desirable or divine about the way America uses up its lovers.

The greatest believers in the American mythos are the first ones to land on the sacrifice altar, bound and heartbroken. They are like moths tossed into a flame that never truly loved them back.

And most horrifying of all, the fire is still enlarged and engorged by the addition.

Devotees end up as nothing more than tinder and true patriots — in contrast to the false variety, whose “love of country” is more accurately rendered as “hatred of the other” — and are thrown into the firepit as kindling.

There’s a large share of these tragic figures in the Black prophetic movement. And even though we often imagine the struggle as reaching its zenith decades ago, a contingency of martyrs still exist and are still sentenced to premature death.

James Baldwin knew all too well this reality.

He abided in the Black prophetic struggle and provided much of its moral furor in the civil rights era.

Even though Baldwin himself was spared by the flame, many of his partners in the struggle were not.

The 2016 documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” is largely a chronicle of the slow deteoritoration of the Black prophetic movement, as witnessed through the eyes and writings of Baldwin.

This meditation is largely propelled by the murders of various civil rights icons, from Malcom X to Martin Luther King Jr. Each death and each sacrifice rends Baldwin’s hope for liberation and makes a mockery of his desire for a better world.

It’s harrowing and accusatory, much like the Harlem-bred writer himself.

The film is well aware that many of the accusations levied by Baldwin still hold true today: America was founded on a racial subjugation that has jumped from one peculiar institution to the next. The most damning segments occur when Baldwin’s timeless critiques are juxtaposed with contemporary footage.

Snippets of Baldwin’s secular sermons are read over lynchings both ancient and recent. One scene is a long parade of Black bodies hung up from trees and the few white bodies present are alive and firmly affixed to the ground.

Most glare at the camera with stoic stares, others give it a half-smile. All are ignorant and unrepentant of their cruelty.

“I Am Not Your Negro” establishes a contigency of its own, not just of martyrdom, but the evil that makes martyrs in the first place.

The old-timey lynchers give way to the lynchers of the future. More often than not, the latter sports blue uniforms and golden badges, and now work under the full imprimatur of the state.

Grainy videos of police brutality play one after another in the film, and make real and tangible the disappointment in Baldwin’s words.

We are reminded that extrajudicial killings never ceased — the weapon of choice has simply changed. Instead of rope, the executioners have opted instead for bullets or a simple knee to the neck.

Baldwin once wrote, “the story of the Negro in America is the story of America.” He concludes the quote, which bookmarks “I Am Not Your Negro,” by stating the obvious: “It is not a pretty story.”

If anything, it’s a horror story. And like any horror story, Black people are the first ones to die.

The deaths and sacrifices that haunted Baldwin continue undaunted and should haunt us just as much. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and countless others were made to perish by a country that’s grown fat off human suffering and anguish.

The earth groans in unison with the oppressed, and each sigh of the needy is accompanied by all the rest of creation sighing in solidarity. This groaning is often most pronounced and perverse in the land of the free. This sighing reaches its highest pitch here in America, and especially in its trapped communities of color.

Yet, moths still hover around the flame and long for its love and warmth. Either this love becomes requited, or the fire itself will flare up and die out in exhaustion.