It’s journalism 101 to fact check sources and disseminate only truthful information.

Yet, it’s common knowledge to the public that not everything on the news is trustworthy.

Fox News has been criticized many times for its failure to perform a watchdog role and for showing favoritism to President Trump. When Trump is making headlines on every channel for sexual assault accusations or for abusing his power to get dirt on a presidential candidate, it is not uncommon for Fox’s headline to instead be on travel costs or some other unrelated topic that avoids the political issue at hand.

When Fox does talk politics, it has an unmistakable bias in favor of the Trump administration regardless of whatever ongoing scandal there may be.

Fox itself recognized its neglect when it comes to fact-checking its guests on air and continuing to invite guests who are known to spew disinformation. In a leaked 162-page internal report obtained by The Daily Beast, Fox advised caution against fake news within its own network. The report was written on Dec. 9, 2019, but was just released Feb. 6, 2020.

The briefing book, titled “Ukraine, Disinformation, & the Trump Administration,” is written by Bryan Murphy, a Fox political affairs specialist who researches data and network programming on Fox’s behalf.

The report warned of several frequent Fox guests’ tendencies to bolster fake news. Specifically, the singled-out guests are as follows: President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani; former right-wing columnist John Solomon; and married lawyers and avid Trump supporters, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing.

The paper lists concerns of fabrications and distortions. It cites Solomon as having “an indispensable role” in a “disinformation campaign” around the Ukraine scandal, and Giuliani is described as having “a high susceptibility to disinformation.”

Finally, Fox News is acknowledging and taking responsibility for its unreliable sources. Right?

Wrong.

When the report made its way beyond the newsroom, Fox turned to damage control and said it was “taken out of context.” The pages were never meant to be viewed by the public.

According to Media Matters, the four guests listed above have appeared on Fox on upward of 348 occasions since 2018. Surely, Fox was aware of the misinformation it propagated on every one of these hundreds of appearances.

By intentionally broadcasting what it recognizes as propaganda, Fox abandoned its ethical duties as a journalistic outlet and took up a defensive stance for the Trump administration. Fox displays a willful ignorance toward Trump’s wrongdoings and a nonchalant response to established deceit.

The leak of its internal report solidifies this sentiment and confirms that Fox is indeed aware of its disloyalty to the public. Further, it reinforces its standing as an untrustworthy source of information by shirking its responsibility to basic journalistic integrity.