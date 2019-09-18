Ever since I was a kid I always remember eagerly waiting for it to be 7 p.m. since that meant one thing — I got to watch Jeopardy!

Jeopardy was and is an integral part of my upbringing and has been for as long as I can remember.

I'm not sure what the allure is for me — maybe it's bragging rights to prove I know some obscure piece of trivia or maybe it stems from a genuine thirst and quest for knowledge.

And trust me, I love to brag about it except when categories about Shakespeare or mythology or involved.

All you have to do is look at the various notepads sprawled across the table in my family room where I keep score basically every time I watch and all of the math calculations to see how much money I would've won if I ever went on Jeopardy.

While I don't know if there's a certain byproduct of Jeopardy that draws me in, one thing that I know for sure

is the host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek, is a treasure.

Trebek has this inviting quality about him that's disarming, charming and sharply witty all at the same time.

Despite knowing all of the answers to the show beforehand by looking at a sheet, Trebek has a way of

presenting himself as all-knowing and yet very rarely is patronizing or condescending when a contestant doesn't know an answer.

There are very few people like Trebek.

The 79-year old Canadian has all of those qualities and it's largely because of that that he's allowed in virtually every home in America and almost universally trusted to be informative, entertaining and honest even if it's only for half an hour every night.

Maybe before the days of polarization newscasters like Peter Jennings or Walter Cronkite were trusted to the same degree, but since then very few have had a presence about them like Trebek.

So when Trebek announced in March that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, there was a sense that American television would now be so devoid of someone trustworthy, honest and welcoming that there would be an emptiness and a lack of humanity on TV going forward.

Trebek handled his announcement with gravitas and class, not even shedding a tear, though he was visibly shaken by the news and struggling to hold together his emotions, but he managed and was even able to get off a joke at the end to assure people everything would be alright.

I remember when I first heard the news and thought a part of my childhood was about to come to an abrupt and unceremonious end. After all, I knew at least anecdotally, that Trebek's odds of survival and the cancer going into remission weren't good.

But then Trebek announced his cancer was in fact in remission before Tuesday's admission that he's going back for more chemotherapy and his prognosis went south quickly in recent weeks and months.

The current prognosis for Trebek is currently unknown as Jeopardy is in its 35th season and Trebek is still under contract for several years.

While Trebek's prognosis is unknown, the prognosis for respect, class, humor and intelligence on television is bleak once Trebek leaves the picture and no longer hosts the show.

It's clear Alex Trebek is one of a kind and it's a shame he's such a rarity these days and I only wish that if I audition for Jeopardy in the future someone will carry on his legacy.

Until then, the next time you have a free half hour at 7 p.m., do yourself a favor and turn on Jeopardy — but be sure to remember the correct format to answer otherwise you'll be docked some money.