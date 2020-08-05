I’ve considered myself a feminist since I first learned what feminism is.

I was heavily invested in Tumblr and the culture surrounding the website when I was in middle school. On Tumblr in 2011-2013, what would now be described as white feminism was very popular. Though I find this specific genre of feminism problematic now — as white feminism frequently excludes BIPOC and women who aren’t cisgender — Tumblr still educated me on the very basic ideals surrounding gender equality.

I was incredibly inspired by everything I was learning about feminism on the internet. I listened to songs like “Flawless” by Beyoncé, and especially loved the part of the song that featured Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Adichie says in the song, “We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls ‘You can have ambition, but not too much, otherwise you will threaten the man.’ Feminist: the person who believes in social, political and economic equality of the sexes.”

I felt so empowered by everything I was learning about gender equality when I was younger. I couldn’t imagine why or how anyone could not be a feminist. I thought they certainly just didn’t understand the definition of the word, and how feminism is about equality rather than one gender seeking superiority.

But, up until the past six or so months, I think I used to be incredibly performative about being a feminist.

There’s a big difference between listening to music that empowers women and buying “girl power” merchandise, and actually actively working to support and lift up the women in your life.

For about two years in the fairly recent past, I was in a friend group of only straight, cisgender men. When I look back on this period of my life, I cringe at the way I acted, the things I let them get away with, and the way this group served to strengthen the internalized misogyny I wasn’t even aware I had.

Their favorite joke was making comments like, “Well, women are inferior, so…”

I thought those jokes were funny for some reason.

They constantly made other jokes that degraded women and festishized lesbians. I am so angry at my past self for tolerating this.

Since exiting this friend group, I’ve realized my place in this friend group was a product of internalized misogyny I think I have been carrying for most of my life.

I used to gravitate toward being friends with straight men because I thought they understood my humor better. I succumbed to the common idea that “men are less dramatic than women.” I don’t know why I believed this, because my life was the most dramatic it had ever been while I was friends with mostly men.

However, I’ve always had a wide variety of friends who are women. But for a pretty long period, my internalized misogyny pushed me away from the women I was already friends with and from wanting to make other friends who are women. I was convinced I just “clicked” better with men.

The increased alone time in the last few months has let me greatly reflect on my role as a feminist. Why was most of the music I listened to by male artists? Why did I think male comedians were funnier than women? Why was I convinced male characters in all the musicals I love so deeply were better than the women?

And mostly importantly: Why did I value my friendships with men more than the women who have fully had my back for years?

Misogyny is a disease in our society. It is infecting even women like me who identify as feminists. And misogyny is deadly, as it is the source of violence women, and especially transgender women, are facing constantly.

Our society loves to hate femininity. This is exactly why I’ve decided to embrace my femininity.

I’m working everyday to try to retrain my brain and remove the internalized misogyny that has been ingrained.

After all, women are really great and really powerful. If we aren’t there to support each other, then who will?