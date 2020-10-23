Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

She should have clarified positions of power should only be held by women who actually support other women.

On Wednesday, I saw a post of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett holding up her blank notepad during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Photoshopped onto the bare page was a message I have learned to accept upon watching the hearing.

“Women in powerful positions isn’t inherently feminist especially when they use their power to harm more marginalized women.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved Barrett, but only because Democratic senators boycotted the vote.

Democratic committee members filled their empty seats with photos of Americans who will be negatively impacted if the Supreme Court were to strike down the Affordable Care Act.

All 10 Democrats on Senate Judiciary Committee boycotted the vote on Amy Coney Barrett, filling seats with photos of Americans who'd be hurt if SCOTUS struck down ObamacareThe committee approved Barrett 12-10, sending her nomination to the Senate floor https://t.co/zN85IaZrSo pic.twitter.com/GxclTcd80M — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 22, 2020

Now, Barrett’s confirmation moves to the floor of the general Senate, where if she’s approved, women’s reproductive rights and healthcare will be violated.

The biggest threat women face is if the Supreme Court were to reverse the 1973 ruling of Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion.

According to The Guardian, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that President Donald Trump asked any of his three Supreme Court nominees to “prejudge” the landmark case. However, he has also promised in the past to appoint pro-life judges.

Additionally, the article said Trump signaled he would only appoint judges who will vote to dismantle the ACA, which rings true for Barrett.

If confirmed, Barrett will be a part of the decision to scrap ACA and its contraceptive mandates in November.

Overturning the ACA will have negative effects on women obtaining contraceptives, as most healthcare plans cover them with no additional costs.

Emily Martin, the vice president for education and workplace justice at the National Women’s Law Center, said if Barrett is confirmed, she expects a wave of judicial cases that will see “whether, how and when companies ‘can violate sex discrimination laws in the name of religion.’”

These cases could justify the wage gap between women and their male counterparts, as well as justify any other exclusions women experience in the workplace.

Martin inferred that implications regarding sex discrimination in the workplace will be “far-reaching.” Examples she provided included that women would lose their jobs if they conceived through in vitro fertilization or if an unmarried woman got pregnant.

What makes this confirmation harder is that the questions of nobody — neither the American people nor the Senate Judiciary Committee —were answered.

Barrett abstained from answering most questions, including those discussing in vitro fertilization and Roe v. Wade.

In all fairness, Barrett and all other Supreme Court justices should consider cases through the United States Constitution or other court precedents.

However, Barrett’s decision to not answer questions asked by committee members showed her lack of empathy toward marginalized groups including the LGBTQ community, women and those with preexisting conditions protected by ACA.

Ultimately, an American Supreme Court with Barrett as a justice will lead to a Handmaid's Tale society where women are treated as property rather than real human beings.