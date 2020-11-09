Editor’s Note: It is the editorial position of The Daily Collegian that Braden should fail all his classes.

This semester has been anything but normal due to the ongoing difficult circumstances.

Most of Penn State’s classes are online, with students learning over Canvas and Zoom. Outside of the virtual classroom, if you do have classes in-person, they are radically different than classes from previous semesters. The amount of out-of-school social opportunities and experiences are limited, with the vast majority of activities happening online.

All these things were necessary measures that attempt to keep students, faculty, staff and the community safe during this viral pandemic. To these challenges and many others, students have been advocating for the university to implement the “alternative grading system” again this semester.

Instead, I propose that university approve my plan for an “alternative to the alternative grading system,” a system where only my grades would improve.

In the spring 2020 semester, Penn State went fully remote after spring break. Because of the difficult circumstances put on both students and faculty, the university allowed students to use an alternative grading system.

Essentially, students could opt to have their semester’s grades not affect their GPA. Instead of getting a “C” in “Intro to Walking and Chewing Gum at the Same Time 101,” I could change my grade to “Satisfactory” and keep my sweet, sweet 1.7 GPA.

The alternative grading system has been advocated by many students to be used this semester, with UPUA recently passing a resolution in favor of it. Honestly, I do not know or care whether or not there will be alternative grading this semester; it does not really affect me, since I am failing all my classes anyway.

Now you may be asking yourself, “Why should you and you alone get to change your grades?” or “Why am I still reading this?” These are both legitimate questions that I will not answer in an effective way.

My question is “Why should I be held accountable for my incompetence and stupidity?” All I did was never attend class, never do any homework, answer “A” for every multiple choice question, refuse to study, skipped a few tests, let everyone else do the work for the group project, and plagiarized half of an essay from Wikipedia and the rest from Stevie Wonder lyrics.

Yet somehow I am failing this class. If my thesis sentence can’t earn me an A — “Standardized testing in public schools demonstrates that education in the U.S. is failing the students and that here I am, signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours! (here I am baby!) (key change)” — then I don’t know what will. I am fully responsible for the grades I made in my classes, and yet I have to suffer the consequences of my actions. What?!

Editor’s Note: Please, Penn State, fail him.

I try to live by the words my father told me when he dropped me off at college: “Braden, try to be selfish, not selfless.” Or maybe it was the other way around. I don’t really know, I wasn’t really paying attention.

So please, Penn State University, allow me to change my grades from Fs to As, and rather than leveling the playing field for all students, give me an enormous advantage over everyone else. Because remember — there is an “I” in “Wi Are!”