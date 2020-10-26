Editor’s Note: It is the editorial stance of the Daily Collegian that ghosts are not real. Braden just needs to clean his room.

With Halloween right around the corner, it is easy to scare oneself imagining various horrors that haunt the subconscious. Just watching a horror movie can creep one out so much that they become freaked out by every occurrence for the following week.

Not me though. I am both smarter and less cowardly than most people, thus I have the fortitude to not be scared and be skeptical of “things that go bump in the night.” If someone as tough as me gets scared, then you know it must be real. That’s why you have to believe me when I say that my dorm is haunted. (duh, duh, duuuh)

It at all started on a dark and stormy night (I actually do not remember when it started so let’s just say that it’s a dark and stormy night). I was asleep after a long day of attending Zoom University, and I was awoken around 3 a.m. by a loud banging sound.

Now, everyone else on my floor insists this is just the noise of the heating pipes rattling against each other since housing sent us an email saying just that, but I am really supposed to believe such a logical explanation?!

There have been many other strange occurrences in my dorm room. If I leave food out for several weeks, it begins to rot. My laundry basket is overflowing with dirty clothes that never seem to get clean in spite of me never doing the laundry. If I do not turn in an assignment on Canvas, then I get zero in the gradebook.

All of this just makes no sense — only the supernatural could be behind this. Also, someone wrote “REDRUM” in blood across the wall, but that’s probably just one of my roommates, so I’m not that worried about it. But suffering academic consequences for poor quality schoolwork is very disturbing and should be of concern for everybody.

I now know without any doubt that my dorm is being haunted.

The only question now is what to do about it. I have to figure out who the ghost is and why they are haunting me.

As any good paranormal investigator, I have attempted to communicate with the spirit. I bribed it with its favorite food, BooBerry cereal (what else would a ghost want), pouring several boxes all around my dorm. So far no communication other than a strange crunching sound when I walk around the room. I thought about using a “Weejii” or is it “Oui Gee” or “Luigi Board” to talk to the ghoul. But the Luigi board scared me too much.

Though I am unable to commune with the dead, I am sure there is a ghost haunting my dorm room, but I don't know why. I have tried calling the Ghostbusters to help with my paranormal situation, but the person on the other end keeps on saying that the “Ghostbusters aren’t real.”

Who am I gonna call now!

I must learn to live with this ghost as it learns to die with me. I guess I am never requesting a random roommate again.