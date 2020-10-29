Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court will be burned into the American psyche for decades and decades to come.

Not for adding an educated woman to a Supreme Court notoriously dominated by men, or for filling a vacancy left by one of the most accomplished and dedicated justices to ever serve on the Supreme Court.

It will be remembered for blatantly ignoring the voices of the American people.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared Oct. 26 “one of the darkest days” in the 231-year Senate history for confirming Barrett days before a presidential election.

Since before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last month on Sept. 18, 2020, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it his mission to stack the courts across the United States with conservatives.

He has filled numerous vacancies in district courts with conservative judges — 53 appeals courts and three Supreme Court spots.

Achieving Barrett’s confirmation is another career win for him, regardless of the anger and dismay it sparked across the country, making it the most partisan Supreme Court nomination to date.

What makes it all the more outrageous is that 66 million Americans and counting have already submitted their early voting ballots.

This number is record-breaking in voting history, and to confirm a Supreme Court justice before seeing who the American people choose to be the next president obviously shows that politicians like McConnell do not care how U.S. citizens feel.

They only care about furthering their own political agenda.