The NCAA has created uncertainty for one of the biggest proposals in college sports.

On Jan. 11, the NCAA Division I Council indefinitely delayed a vote on the proposed rule changes that would allow athletes to receive endorsement money from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The NCAA Board of Directors, the final group that votes on proposed changes, announced in October 2019 all three divisions would need to update their policies on NIL, specifically how athletes can sell their rights for a financial gain.

The NCAA appointed a group in October to study the proposed changes to the NIL rights, with the deadline for a vote of Jan. 1, 2020 — a date the NCAA didn’t come close to reaching, a date that held a lot of meaning, a date that would’ve finally seen concrete change, a date that finally would’ve benefitted the athletes who pour a lot into the billion dollar industry of college sports.

But as of Jan. 19, there is no change, there is no new timetable — there is just a simple statement.

“The Council remains fully committed to modernizing Division I rules in ways that benefit all student-athletes,” Council chair and athletics director at Pennsylvania Grace Calhoun said. “Unfortunately, external factors require this pause, and the Council will use this time to enhance the proposals.”

The NCAA has seemingly left its athletes out to dry.

Due to pressure from state governments, the NCAA first addressed this issue over two years ago — it should’ve been able to meet its deadline.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a complicated issue and one that has connections with the federal government, Supreme Court and antitrust laws.

If these NIL rights are passed without being thorough, it could create a massive unfair advantage for certain schools, a whole new wave of recruiting, and frankly people — mainly boosters — taking advantage of the situation with the schools being the main beneficiary, not the players.

The whole point of this legislation is so it will benefit the players.

So, I understand the NCAA not wanting to rush into a vote and just push these new rules that will alter the fabric of college sports and challenge the ameatuer status of its athletes.

But the NCAA is running out of time, and the pressure is mounting.

Two years ago, California passed an NIL related bill, and now 38 states in total have passed similar measures.

The pressure is mounting, and the now Democratic controlled White House, Senate and House of Representatives largely want a college athlete bill, which would guarantee far more rights than just NIL.

Multiple senators have introduced legislation to Congress already, as Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) have introduced two separate bills since this summer.

Florida is the first state set to have its NIL bill go into effect July 1, and if this happens before NCAA rules are changed or before Congress creates a national law, numerous legal challenges will likely be created.

The NCAA is just stalling, refusing to put the final touches on something that would benefit college athletes, something that would benefit the most important cog in its money-making machine.

It’s pushing the responsibility of drafting these rules to Congress, when really it should be the one creating this campaign.

It should seem excited to create benefits for its players, instead of just doing it because public pressure is mounting.

The NCAA is once again failing its student-athletes, and instead of spear-heading these changes, it’s the national government that is really putting in the effort to support student-athletes.

And after all these years, this is the one when the NCAA should be supporting its student-athletes the most — a year where players played or are actively playing their sports during a pandemic, making countless sacrifices and risking their long-term health, all for the financial gain of the NCAA.

This of all years should be when student-athletes receive financial compensation for what they do — a daunting sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic that is often overlooked.

The changes to the NIL rules are going to eventually happen, and student-athletes will eventually be able to be compensated for these items.

When this change will come is still uncertain, and if it will come easily or with a vast network of lawsuits still remains to be seen.

But one thing is for certain: these rules will be changed, but it won’t be due to the work done by the NCAA.