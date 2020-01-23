Far too often are neurotypical or able-bodied actors cast to play disabled characters. Finally, I found a show that listens to long-held viewer complaints and incorporates actors representative of their roles: Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.”

In the big picture, it’s not hard to find examples of films and TV that cast able-bodied people in the roles of those who have disabilities. Take the movie “The Upside” for instance. The film is based on a quadriplegic man and his relationship with his caretaker. It earned a top spot in the box office, but the disabled lead character was played by the able-bodied star, Bryan Cranston. Also able bodied, Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything.” Fully-sighted Alec Baldwin feigned blindness for the movie “Blind.”

It strikes me as odd that a celebrity can fake a disability on screen and be rewarded for it.

Is it okay for disability to be treated as a costume change? Have an actor sit in a wheelchair or hand them a cane and they’ll be Oscar material?

A 2016 report by the Ruderman White Paper found that only 2 percent of TV characters are disabled, and 95 percent of that 2 percent is represented by non-disabled actors. Compare this to the 20 percent of the U.S. population that is disabled, making it the largest minority group in the country according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

TV shows and movies should, wherever possible, make every effort to include disabled actors

in their cast. The outlook for disability representation becomes grimmer every time a non-disabled celebrity takes a role that ideally would be reserved for an actor who is genuinely disabled.

A script doesn’t even have to call for a disabled character for a disabled actor to be hired.

In fact, having a character who just so happens to have a disability is rare and works against stereotypes. So few films or shows realize this, that it has become commendable when they do.

“A Quiet Place” integrated a deaf actress seamlessly into its plot. In “Breaking Bad,” Walt Jr. and the actor behind him have cerebral palsy, but that was never discussed or dwelled on.

As someone who is autistic, it’s refreshing to finally find a show like “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” that incorporates autism without making it the core of the show and also enlists actors who are themselves autistic. One of the actresses has a service dog in real life. Whereas most shows would likely turn the pair away, this one hired them and wrote the dog into the script.

Alternatively, ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and Netflix’s “Atypical” are both about autistic characters, but don’t have roles played by autistic actors. I have to admit I love these shows, but I can’t help but think the performances are inherently mocking. They are founded on research, but the shows would be so much more legitimate if producers cast a person who knows from their own life what it means to be autistic.

“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” is among the few shows that seems to realize this. Proper representation and inclusion of disabled actors and characters in film and TV should not be as rare as it is; it should be so common that nobody thinks twice about it.