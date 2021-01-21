For what we know, the coronavirus has been around for almost a year. It is still crazy to think that our lives have flipped in a new direction because of this pandemic.

Even though it has been this long, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the virus is still deadly, with a recent count of more than 400,000 deaths in the United States alone.

What I am completely confused about is the fact that despite how deadly this virus is, people are still going around not wearing masks and seeing people. Haven’t we gone through this already?

According to the New York Times, the new coronavirus vaccine will create“powerful shields” against it, but that does not mean wearing a mask is no longer necessary.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, even recommended to “not abandon all public health measures” due to the vaccine.

According to Fauci, even though the vaccine will be 90% to 95% effective, there is still a gap of people who will be immunized and will still get the virus, and the protective effects of the vaccine may take at least one month. So, wearing masks and following public precautions is still important.

Even with the vaccine and the guidance from medical professionals, it is still important to be aware that the virus has not gone away and will not go away any time soon unless people do something about it. I do not know why people still walk around without masks when it is only protecting themselves and others.

I have walked into stores safely with a mask on and I have not really left my house. I have not even gathered with my friends in large groups this whole pandemic, and I know many students are still doing that.

I have seen people without masks walking throughout stores. I even saw a man, without wearing a mask, coughing throughout the store in my hometown.

It may sound like I am paranoid, but I am not wrong. The virus is spreading more than ever, especially in cold and flu season, and people who are more likely to suffer from complications or even death can’t be exposed.

I recently had a family member pass away from the coronavirus who had many health issues, and I know many out there have had the virus or know someone who has had the virus. I only wish I could go back in time and prevent it from happening to them.

People have been losing family members, friends and loved ones. Why is there a debate on whether or not to wear a mask still? It has been scientifically proven that masks are preventing the spread of this virus, and yet people still have been completely ignoring that.

According to the Huffington Post, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said face masks are scientifically proven to handle the spread of the coronavirus and are currently “our best bet” in getting the virus under control.

I don’t understand how people can be so ignorant that they go out to big parties with their friends and do not realize the consequences that might happen to them or the people they love. I even know someone who got the coronavirus and still went out with their friends.

Aside from students, people in my hometown have chosen to walk around without masks, with many being supporters of former president Donald Trump. In general, many of Trump’s supporters do not believe the virus exists and do not wear masks.

Even at the attempted siege of the Capitol, extremists were still not wearing masks. When Congress members had to shelter amid the insurrection, many House Democrats got infected by GOP members who simply were not wearing a mask in close quarters.

The virus does exist, and it is killing people.

Going out and not being safe is how people get killed. It is important to be aware that the virus is still a problem and we all need to do our part to stop the continuous spread by wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. Avoiding it is an uneducated and selfish approach.