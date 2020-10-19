Editor’s Note: It is the editorial position of The Daily Collegian that under no circumstances should Braden be allowed to play Penn State football. We don’t expect this editorial position to be relevant.

This Saturday, Big Ten football will return and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers for their first game in the season. Penn State will go on to play a limited season against Ben Ten teams, including difficult matchups against Michigan and Ohio State.

If Penn State wants to go undefeated this upcoming season the team is going to have to do something special in order to beat our Big Ten rivals.

I see only one option at this point--- I need to join the Penn State football team. I alone can bring it victory.

For a little background on my football experience, I have never played football beyond the “flag” or “two-hand touch” level. If I am being honest, I don’t really understand nor do I like football. I used to run cross-country and do marching band during the Fall back in high school. On a good day, I can bench press the bar. I have the hand-eye coordination of Ray Charles, I can not catch something to save my life. I am also incredibly clumsy — I keep on attempting to cross the small black fences all around campus and I always manage to trip and fall.

Clearly, I am Penn State football material.

With my skill level, it is abundantly clear why I would be an advantage on the football team. The few times I have played football recreationally in college I am often lauded with compliments such as, “You are the weak link on the team” or “No, the sun was not in your eye” or “Our end zone is that way, run that way!” None of my rec teams have ever won a game, who then is better to join Penn State football?

Editor’s Note: Literally anybody.

I cannot stress enough how little athletic talent or skill I have.

But why do I want to join the Penn State Nittany Lions, if I am clearly such a hot commodity? One word: clout and status.

I’d be willing to leave my life behind as a normal college student for the sake of the team because of clout and status. It’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.

Whenever I do inevitably join the football team, the coaches will have to make some tough decisions about my position. I don’t want to play any position where I get hit. I also don’t want to play anywhere that requires knowledge about the sport because I don’t care enough. I do have advanced experience as a benchwarmer in other sports, so keep that in mind. Essentially, I want the position with most glory but least amount of effort. I have barely the qualifications for a waterboy, but I think I’d make a great quarterback.

So Coach Franklin, I know you’ll want to draft me or whatever. Please note I’ll need to be paid “under the table” (wink,wink) in order to play and that once again I don’t really care about the sport of football, I’m just in this for clout and status.