On Thursday Jan. 21, I tested positive for the coronavirus.

I honestly cannot believe it has taken me this long to contract the disease, as living in a college town for most of the year definitely increases the risk.

I returned to school on Saturday Jan. 16, after being home for well over a month. I was ready to see my friends and begin my last semester of college ever.

I was healthy and could see no symptoms in sight, until Tuesday evening. I had begun to feel stuffy, blowing my nose more often than normal, but accounted it to being outside in the cold State College weather and then inside with the dry heat that leaves the radiator in my apartment.

I went the entire next day feeling completely fine, minus the stuffy nose. Thinking nothing of it, I went to sleep right after my THON meeting.

The next morning, my alarm went off around 8:30 a.m. and as I began to get ready for my Zoom lectures, something weird happened.

I was brushing my teeth, and realized I could not taste the “fresh mint” my toothpaste promised.

The popular TikTok song that repeats, “oh no” flooded my mind, and I texted my mom that I was stuffy and could no longer taste or smell.

I scheduled a test immediately through University Health Services, and before noon I had received the news of my positive result.

I called my mom crying because I didn’t know what to do. I knew isolation was imminent, and thankfully the roommate I share a bedroom with has not yet returned to school, meaning I could isolate myself in my room safely.

I am an extremely anxious person — diagnosed my freshman year of college with anxiety — and, as you can imagine, this news sent me into a downward spiral of negative emotions.

The next few hours were filled with phone calls from the university, my family and boyfriend, all wondering how this could have happened.

I spent the entire afternoon feeling a wave of guilt wash over me, moping over the idea that I had potentially given this disease to my close friends, roommates and potentially family.

I wanted no help in the matter, worrying that I would be a burden for making my roommates bring me food and supplies to my door and for giving them the virus.

But, as the first day of being positive wound down, only one of my friends had also tested positive, the rest being negative and staying in this weekend to monitor for symptoms in safety.

I knew for the sake of mental health, I would need to learn how to accept help, but being such an individual in every aspect of my life, this was extremely difficult.

I hate feeling indebted to others or being a nuisance to those around me, but the first few days of isolation have been the toughest on me.

The fatigue and tightness of congestion has been so great that even getting out of bed has been difficult, and for someone who lives a relatively healthy life, I can only imagine what others are facing.

And doing this alone has been no small feat. My mom told me she would get me from school so that I could be isolated at home, but then I would need to share a bathroom with my family, and I would not risk their safety for my own comfort.

I guess that being COVID positive has really taught me that always being so individualistic will only get me so far, and the feelings of gratitude I have for those who are helping me through is one of the few things to be happy about.

There are little moments during the day where I feel this gratitude, such as receiving the flowers my mom sent me, the snacks and tea my boyfriend dropped off, and every single time my roommates bring me a bowl of snacks or food.

While I am only about halfway through isolation, I have learned that by relying on others, even though talking on the phone or a quick FaceTime, makes this experience much easier and gives me strength when I am feeling lonely.

It truly does take a village to get someone through the coronavirus, whether they are experiencing mild to severe symptoms, and I am so grateful for the healthcare workers, families and friends who help those testing positive through isolation and illness.