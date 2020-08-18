I wouldn’t generally consider myself a spontaneous person — I’ve always been more of a worrier.

But occasionally, a random idea will pop into my head, and it’s all I can think about. I’ve had several of these instances over the last few months — the most recent being baking a cheesecake and the most expensive being buying a Nintendo Switch.

But the most worthwhile was learning to rollerblade.

I don’t remember where the inspiration came from, but once it had occurred to me that I could own my own skates and learn to use them, I literally couldn’t stop thinking about it. Looking back, I can reason why such a random, little thing became such a big deal — learning to skate was one thing I could control in a world where everything else is currently uncertain.

I spent weeks looking for skates. I checked Facebook Market every day. I searched Amazon, Dicks Sporting Goods and Walmart, but no one carried a women’s 8. I wrote a Facebook status and Instagram dmed local skating rinks. Eventually I stopped looking and let the disappointment subside.

But last week, I got lucky at a Goodwill. I searched half-heartedly through shoes, slippers and sneakers right before finding a pair of rollerblades.

They were my size and priced under 10 dollars. They were practically perfect — the only caveat being they were rollerblades, not rollerskates.

Perhaps it’s important to emphasize that I don’t know how to roller skate. I literally know nothing about skating. But I was pretty positive that rollerblading was harder than roller skating, the wheels being in a line. It wasn’t my perfect fixation fantasy, but it would have to do.

I have never been good at sports or any activity that requires athletic ability. I had no doubt that learning to rollerblade was going to be a challenge — a painful one at that — but for whatever reason, I had my mind set on it.

I went to an empty basketball court with my boyfriend to try them out. It took me a good ten minutes to figure out how to even get the skates on, let alone get them to fit. Finally, with some help, I was standing.

And five minutes later, I was skating on my own.

I was, and still am, amazed at how simple it was for me. I skated laps around the blacktop and went up and down sidewalks. That first day, I didn’t fall at all. Still, I've only fallen once.

When it got dark, my boyfriend and I laid down on the bench to cool down, and we looked at the stars. I remember saying, “I don’t know why, but this is a milestone for me.”

And though I’m not completely sure what that means, learning to rollerblade has already changed me in ways I didn’t know I needed.

I watch videos of myself skate, and I’m focused on my feet, the push of my legs and how cool it is that that’s me. For once, I watched a video of myself and didn’t just look at my stomach or the shape of my body. I wasn’t focused on my facial expressions or hair. I was instead mesmerized by the push of my legs.

I was filled with gratitude.

In that video, I saw a girl who was living in the moment. No judgement, just focus. And to be honest, she felt a little bit like a stranger, until I fully realized that was me. It was the same me who hated myself before, and the same me who is writing this now.

I’ve promised myself to be that girl as often as I can — to embrace mindfulness and healthy spontaneity when they come.

I’m no professional rollerblader. I’m still learning how to properly turn. But for now, I can skate forward, and that’s enough.