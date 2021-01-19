As we enter the second half of an unprecedented year of college, I can’t help but think that the challenges and changes we as college students have faced will make us more successful because of it.

I know this is not the ideal situation to be in — especially as a senior at Penn State myself — but if I learned anything in my time as a college student, it is important to be adaptable and have a willingness for change.

I had such a difficult time at first with the primary mode of instruction being through Zoom. The boredom one faces when staring at a screen leads to distraction and feeling like the information I was supposed to be absorbing kept disappearing.

While I had once heavily followed a schedule that revolved around being on campus at University Park, my schedule now included times where I was logging onto my computer straight out of bed.

It took some getting used to, living a whole new type of college experience. But as I navigated my way through five stages of grief for the way things one used to be, I finally accepted that these were the cards we have been dealt, and for the safety of myself and others, this is the way things will have to be.

So, to plead with the rest of the student population, I understand that this new way of receiving an education is frustrating, draining and upsetting. But as we know, the large price tag that comes with a college education is one that will affect the rest of our lives.

With that being said, we must take advantage of what we’ve got and work toward finishing our degrees.

Try to be present and participate in those awkward Zoom breakout rooms — you may just find someone much like yourself trying to learn everything they can in online instruction.

Create an action plan and keep on top of your work, no matter how tempting it may be to crawl into your unmade bed staring at you from your desk or place of study.

Take the extra time allotted with an online education to find an internship or work study, most of which are now remote due to the pandemic, or find a new hobby or activity.

Use this time to ask questions and reflect on how the change to remote instruction has shaped the way you view your career path.

And, when we eventually return to safe in-person instruction, it will be an exciting time for everyone, as we will have made it through a learning period that gave us both personal and interpersonal skills we wouldn’t have learned otherwise, including better time-management, increased oral and written communication skills, motivation and self-discipline.

I never truly thought my final semester at Penn State would be delivered to me in this manner, but like I mentioned earlier, a willingness to adapt is a new trait I am proud to possess and feel it will help me in the future wherever I land.