The NHL has yet again completely whiffed on taking a stance against racism during one of the most crucial times in American history.

On Monday, the Arizona Republic reported Arizona Coyotes 2020 fourth-round draft pick Mitchell Miller was convicted for the physical abuse and repeated bullying of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

Meyer-Crothers is a developmentally disabled Black teenager.

According to the article, Miller admitted to several acts of bullying.

Meyer-Crothers was “tricked into licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal. Meyer-Crothers had to be tested for hepatitis, HIV and STDs, but the tests came back negative, according to a police report.”

Meyer-Crothers was 14 at the time.

The article also stated Miller had taunted him for years, using a variety of racial stereotypes and slurs.

While the Coyotes announced Thursday that they have renounced the rights to Miller, this is all a PR stunt to make up for the fact that they knowingly drafted a player with a history of racism and abuse.

This is not because they grew a conscience. They knew Miller's history when they drafted him. They're responding to a PR crisis. https://t.co/4uVpEZ9J40 — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) October 29, 2020

Just one month ago, the team’s CEO teamed up with an NHL committee that prides itself on eliminating discrimination in hockey.

They went on to draft Miller in the following weeks — how's that for trying to eliminate discrimination?

The NHL should be completely embarrassed at this news.

Aside from being completely against what the team claims it stands for, the Coyotes initially doubled down on it.

They doubled down on a kid who allegedly smashed Meyer-Crothers’s head into a brick wall on video.

This kid is a serious threat to society and should see jail time for his actions.

Yes, Miller was a young teenager at the time of the incidents. But at 14-years-old, he was more than aware of what racism and abuse looks like, and that it should not be tolerated in the present day.

How many other 14-year-olds knew better and didn't act the way Miller did?

The Coyotes have since released a statement in which they state “given our priorities on diversity and inclusion, we believe that we are in the best position to guide Mitchell into becoming a leader for this cause and preventing bullying and racism now and in the future."

This statement is laughable.

The first thing they should’ve done was remove any traces of Miller from their organization.

Pretend it never happened.

Move on.

No amount of talent will ever make people forget his history.

The fact that the Coyotes renounced Miller's rights only after significant backlash from various marginalized communities shows that they're making a direct message — they are, in fact, fine with racism until it becomes bad press.

They may not condone it, but they certainly tolerated it.

Miller did send all 31 NHL teams an apology letter, but in a letter from the victim’s mother, she stated that Miller has never actually apologized to Meyer-Crothers directly.

That speaks volumes in and of itself.

“Are you aware two years ago he still taunted him?” Joni Meyer-Crothers asked the Coyotes organization in the letter. “Are you aware this went on for years? Do you understand the mental damage Mitchell did to our son?"

It’s hard for an organization and a league built predominantly of white people to relate in any way to this sort of bullying and torment, and that’s one of the underlying problems in this and all other similar situations.

We need more diversity — more marginalized voices — in the league. And, believe it or not, Arizona hired the league’s first Latino president and CEO in NHL history in Xavier Gutierrez just four months ago.

In a statement, owner Alex Merulo, who is Cuban-American himself, stated that hiring marked “a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL.”

Now, Arizona finds itself in a historic time in the completely opposite direction.

So what is it, Coyotes?

Are you for diversity in the NHL, shown by this recent hiring, or are you against it, shown by condoning the racism displayed against Meyer-Crothers?

Arizona CEO Bill Armstrong insists that Miller should be given a second chance, and it isn’t inherently bad to give people another shot to redeem themselves. But when it involves a cocktail of racism and assault, you should not be given a platform where he could spread all kinds of hate.

This is a slap in the face to Meyer-Crothers, his family, and all Black people both inside and outside of the hockey world.

Before this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba gave an extremely moving speech about his experience with racism and how it has no place in hockey.

It was a great message for young Black players who want to feel like they belong in the game.

Later in the playoffs, the NHL initially refused to take the NBA’s lead of cancelling games due to protests of police brutality before opting to do so the following day.

Examples like this show that the NHL isn’t as serious about racism as it claims it is, and that’s a real shame in such a white-dominated sport that has had a long history of racial issues, including Akim Aliu’s recounting of the racism he faced as a Black player in the early 2000s.

For as much progress as people think there may have been, even a former Penn State player chronicled his experiences.

Liam Folkes is the only Black player to ever put on a Penn State sweater, and while he said he was treated as nothing but equal during his time in Happy Valley, there were times in his childhood that didn’t reflect that same experience.

He was keenly aware that he was one of the only Black players growing up, and it took his dad, Carl, training Black NHL players to realize that being a Black NHL player was a legitimate aspiration.

Carl also chronicled how Liam and his other son, Tre, would often have racial slurs directed toward them, something Carl knew ate at his sons.

“I always tried and preach humbleness, turning the other cheek, but it’s torture when it’s always in your face and it never ends,” Carl told the Collegian in February.

Here's the thing about it being torturous and in your face — oftentimes the NHL's white supremacy and lack of representation isn't overt or seemingly calculated.

But that doesn't mean it isn't there, and that doesn't mean it's not pervasive throughout the sport.

Clearly, even if the Coyotes, who've made all those "strides" toward "diversity" aren't immune from or sensitive to it, then what hope is there.

Interestingly enough, in the Coyotes’ 24 years in Glendale, the team has only rostered two Black players, Anthony Duclair and Paul Bissonette — the least of any active NHL team.

Note: Arizona and Phoenix are, for some reason, listed as two separate teams in this graph, but they are the same organization.

Duclair was mysteriously traded during the 2017-18 for undisclosed, off-ice reasons.

Meanwhile white players like Auston Matthews, who exposed himself in public back in September, get off the hook and can still play in the NHL as if nothing happened.

The point here is that this is a horrendous look for the Coyotes and the league alike.

Both should be embarrassed about drafting a known racist and moving along with him despite severe backlash from fans and the media.

The NHL is a ways away behind the NFL, NBA and MLB when it comes to racism prevention, and it’s unfortunate that there doesn’t seem to be any signs of things changing any time soon.