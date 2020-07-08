Over the past few days, some of my friends and I keep seeing tweets about people who acted ridiculous this weekend and acted like life was completely normal. We were making fun of all of these people, like one person who literally tested positive for the coronavirus and was still at Fire Island celebrating the Fourth of July.

These friends and I haven’t been personally affected by the pandemic in terms of our own health or family members. But, we’re still taking things very seriously.

We thought it was funny and absurd that this person with the coronavirus at Fire Island was posting about how he was still at the beach and just sitting slightly further away from a crowd. I think most people tend to turn to humor during hardship, especially since these incidents this weekend have exposed the full problems we are going to continue to face for an undetermined amount of time if we don’t take this literal pandemic more seriously.

We can keep making fun of people who refuse to wear masks because for some reason they think a piece of cloth is infringing on their rights, or of people who continue to throw parties — but people are sick, suffering, and dying.

As much as I’m sure most people would not want to go back in quarantine, we have to to prevent this continual spike in cases.

The United States has an obsession with individualism that has been taken so far to the point that I think our country appears selfish and uneducated from an outside perspective. This need to be constantly expressing our “freedom” has led to many states reopening far too quickly and too aggressively with too little regulations.

I don’t know why some people thought the coronavirus would just disappear after a couple of months in isolation. It is still very much present and affecting people.

It’s interesting that the people who chose to celebrate the Fourth of July in large gatherings also tend to be the type who refuse to wear a mask, and are also racist and xenophobic and overly patriotic. There is a clear problem with selfishness in the United States that has extremely dangerous consequences, translating into people dying from the coronavirus and the presence of blatant white supremacy.

Most news outlets have been publishing statistics on how the pandemic is disproportionately affecting Black and Indigenous populations. But, the people who fought for businesses to reopen and protest wearing masks don’t care and won’t care unless they’re being personally affected by the coronavirus.

According to CDC statistics last updated on June 25, the hospitalization rate for the coronavirus among Indigenous people and Black people is five times higher than white people. The rate of hospitalization is four times higher for Hispanic or Latino people than for white people.

But, the United States — and especially the Trump Administration — continues to not care and prioritizes businesses and money over human lives.

Capitalism has continued to prove to be detrimental for so many Americans, and specifically BIPOC, during this past year.

Cases are continuing to spike across the country. And most states aren’t doing anything, or doing the bare minimum, to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus again.

I don’t think anyone can say they are unaffected and unbothered by the spread of the coronavirus. I haven’t been able to find a job this summer, my internship program in Washington D.C. was canceled, and I’m extremely nervous about the fate of my study abroad program in Paris this spring. I desperately want my life to return to normal.

But, facing less-than-ideals situations is not an excuse to act like the pandemic doesn’t exist anymore. As much as being in isolation is definitely not enjoyable, we are at a point where I don’t think we should have a choice.