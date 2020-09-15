The 1906 San Francisco earthquake left the city shattered, but barely shook the neighboring city of Oakland. In the words of poet Bret Harte, the disaster acted more non-committal toward Oakland because “there are some things the earth cannot swallow.”

Maybe what the earth cannot swallow, it burns instead.

The catastrophe that tore through San Francisco and lightly graced Oakland has changed form and expanded its reach. Flames have replaced trembles and smoke the ruptures.

A firewall has erupted across California, Oregon and Washington, and it seems like the apocalypse has once again hitched a ride to the West Coast and rented an Airbnb.

As of Sept. 14, at least 35 people had perished from the untamed wildfires.

The simultaneous displacement of thousands of Americans grimly foreshadows climate change’s worst alchemical trick: the turning of anywhere from 25 million to 1 billion world citizens into climate refugees, according to the International Organization of Migration.

Collateral damage took on shapes other than human, as can be expected with a disaster so intertwined with ecology. Over 3 million acres flared up in California, while about 878,000 were lost in Oregon and 676,000 in Washington, according to NPR.

Thick clouds have descended and enveloped the tristate area, blocking out the sun and sometimes casting a fiery hue for the residents not gassed out by the flumes.

In Divine Comedy, Dante imagines that sinners guilty of anger will be purged by the inhalation of dense smoke.

While America as a nation would no doubt benefit from anger management classes, if this is the fate awaiting sinners plagued by anger, perhaps we should all engage in an act of mercy and self-love and refrain from previewing our purgatorial trial here on earth.

But the parallelism between the 1906 earthquake and the 2020 wildfires run deeper and stranger than mere designation and location.

In both incidents, time and chance weren’t the sole ingredients in the recipe for natural disaster — a certain type of human-bred unnaturalness was also added to the mix.

Humanity and mother nature co-wrote these disaster movies together.

It’s easy to visualize the role humanity has played in the outbreak of infernos, if not a little clichéd: society runs not on Dunkin’, but the petroleum industry, and this addiction leads to the release of greenhouse gases that trap in sunlight and increase temperatures.

Hotter and drier summers then potentially turn every tree into kindling and every forest into a bonfire.

Our authorship of the 1906 earthquake is more obscure, but no less potent: hydraulic mining during the California Gold Rush increased the stress placed on faults, and these over-stressed faults had a nervous breakdown that wanted to drag San Francisco down with it.

Human abuse of the environment leads to karmic retaliation in return. Neither malice nor a petty sense of revenge drives this retaliation, though we can hardly take the moral high ground considering the nature of our own offenses even if they did.

Rather, nature follows a prescribed set of laws and cycles, and any disruption to this system must have a prescribed follow-through.

We’re in the midst of one such follow-through, and as always the landing will be rough and the farthest thing from a hole-in-one.

But our relationship with nature need not be so toxic and marked by violence.

Alternate systems exist and offer promises of peaceful symbiosis, in contrast to the false sense of dominion sought by humans that inevitably results in true domination of us by nature.

Indigenous communities, despite Western culture’s tendency to romanticize their affinity with nature, still hold claim to certain cultural practices that promote both ecological integrity and mutual respect for the earth.

For example, the Karuk Tribe in northwestern California and southern Oregon have practiced cultural burns in these regions for centuries. These low-intensity fires fulfilled many goals, from maintaining an ancestral bond via ritual to molding the environment in order to preserve diverse flora and fauna.

These fire management techniques also lessened the outbreak and severity of unannounced wildfires, thanks to the purposeful burning of lighter fuels like grasses and brush. Without such fodder, wildfires burned out more quickly and caused less damage.

European colonizers suppressed these controlled burns, however, and a vital source of indigenous spirituality and conservation was nearly snuffed out.

Indeed, the U.S. Forest System spent the last century following a 10 a.m. policy, which called for every fire to be put out by the titular time slot the following day. This mandate perpetuated colonial violence against indigenous communities and, in a cruel bit of irony, made the wildfires more severe and harder to control.

Nowadays, the 10 a.m. curfew has been lifted and indigenous peoples have resumed long-suppressed cultural practices like controlled burning.

In fact, government departments have even started to partner with tribes like the Karuk, no longer prohibited from putting into action a knowledge base 10,000 years in the making.

This approach to ecology staggers the line between ancient and new and provides a necessary antidote to the excesses of climate change and human arrogance.

In his writings, Saint Francis of Assisi addressed the earth as our collective mother and sister, and every act of his was radiant with this love for our nourisher and fellow sibling.

We should emulate this love and tender gratitude, before our injustices inflicted against the earth and the marginalized, epitomized in the 10 a.m. policy, brings us closer to midnight on the doomsday clock.