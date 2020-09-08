The Navajo Nation, like any sensible society, opposes capital punishment and its inherent disregard for the sanctity of life. As befitting a country founded by temporarily embarrassed slave owners, America’s moral compass spins like a carousel on the issue and our misdirection is often deadly.

For the past 17 years, the federal government has halted executions, and federal law specifically stipulates that tribes can waive the death penalty for certain crimes committed on reservations.

This is why the Justice Department’s lethal injection of Lezmond Mitchell, a Native American man and member of the Navajo Nation, poisoned our nation’s veins.

It revealed our government’s commitment to the continual flaying of indigenous peoples and that the spirit of Andrew Jackson still haunts America’s treatment of such groups.

Mitchell was executed on Aug. 26, for the 2001 killing of Alyce Slim and her nine-year-old granddaughter Tiffany Lee. The deaths were ghastly and horrific — Mitchell and his co-defendant stabbed and later decapitated their victims, according to the Navajo Times.

The Navajo Nation, however, has made their rejection of the death penalty manifestly clear to the federal government since Mitchell’s conviction in 2003.

Under the Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994, Mitchell should have been exempt from entering federal death row, since his crimes occurred on tribal lands and resulted in the death of tribal citizens.

But the federal government found a legal loophole in their pursuit of Mitchell’s life, arguing that he engaged in not only homicide, but “carjacking resulting in death,” a crime that doesn’t fall under the purview of exemption.

In other words, the Justice Department subverted tribal justice and sovereignty. They ignored the explicit wishes of the Navajo Nation and even the victims’ family.

Jonathan Nez, the president of the Navajo Nation, sent a letter to President Donald Trump that pleaded for clemency on Mitchell’s behalf. Nez bases this principle off the “Navajo cultural teachings that stress the sanctity of life and instruct against the taking of human life for vengeance,” according to Nez’s letter.

“This respect for life was weighed against the heinous crimes committed by Mr. Mitchell that resulted in the death of a grandmother and her granddaughter,” Nez wrote, underscoring that this ethic is no fairweather moral platitude, but a genuine testament and oath.

Ignoring the gross ineffectiveness of capital punishment and how the fate disproportionately falls on people of color, the idea itself should give anyone pause.

Should a state’s wrath be arbitrarily unleashed when such wrath goes unchecked by flimsy attorneys and glides along racialized lines?

Should the ability to choose life or death lie only with the government, an entity that thrives off aggression and bloodthirst against the downtrodden?

Should we allow evil in our midst by perpetuating the oldest evil, and should we retaliate for the taking of life by the taking of another?

These aren’t easy questions to ponder — questions about the value of human life and the small worth afforded to non-white ones make people uncomfortable. But imagine how uncomfortable it must feel to be on the other side of the question mark.

Truth is, the extreme nature of capital punishment and its decidedly permanent effect has been making people queasy for centuries.

A useful case study and helpful counterpoint to America’s current mishandling of these questions can be found among the Jewish sages.

The Torah is a document supernatural in its firm commitment to justice, to the fair parceling out of what everybody is owed and what everybody has coming their way. But sometimes the Torah’s sense of justice and fairness can seem otherworldly in a more menacing sense, and ancient rabbis were just as disturbed by some of the stronger retaliations advocated by the teaching.

For example, the Five Books of Moses prohibit adultery. In fact, the Torah so vigorously opposes adultery that it demands the man and woman found committing the deed be put to death.

But a famous rabbinical adage runs as follows: “The first human being, Adam, was created alone to teach us that whoever destroys a single life, the Torah considers it as if he destroyed an entire world. And whoever saves a single life, the Torah considers it as if he saved an entire world.”

How did the rabbis square this immense respect for human life with the Torah’s more bloodthirsty tendencies? By making the burden of proof and evidence requirements so intense as to make the death verdict near impossible.

In the case of all offenses that called for blood, whether it be the breaking of the sabbath or adultery or even murder, the rabbis further added the requirements of two witnesses who directly observed the crime in question. As well, both these witnesses had to warn the accused party about the graveness of their sin seconds before the sin was committed.

In the adultery example, this would mean that two qualified witnesses had to stumble across the couple in a state of undress but at no point further along the process, and then subsequently kill the mood by warning the couple that adultery went against God’s will and they should probably get back to more legal hobbies.

Basically, an extraordinary number of steps had to occur in a manner so precise that guilt worthy of death was rarely, if ever, proved. If these standards were not met, the death penalty was dropped and lesser punishments were sought.

The rabbis, confronted with the inhumanity of capital punishment, constructed eleborate legal workarounds that preserved the sacredness of life. America, in contrast, wallows in cruel technicalities and loopholes that just happen to be perfectly noose-shaped.

Some lights unto the nations shine brighter than others, it seems.