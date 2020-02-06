Coronavirus: the world’s newest epidemic.

The Wuhan-originated disease is spreading at a rate comparable to the 1918 Spanish flu, and China’s strict control of the flow of information is responsible for the outbreak.

Suspected to have stemmed from a food market in Wuhan, China, coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States on both coasts. Its symptoms begin similar to the common cold, but it has the potential to kill. Over 20,000 people have been infected and upwards of 427 deaths were confirmed as of Tuesday this week, according to the New York Times. Among others, affected countries include China, the United States, Australia, Canada and Russia.

The first known case of coronavirus in Wuhan occurred on Dec. 1, 2019. Yet, the World Health Organization was not informed about the outbreak until Dec. 31, and it was not until Jan. 23 this year that the Chinese government placed Wuhan on lockdown.

The disease had been a cause for concern early on, but doctors and media were silenced and disciplined for warning the public about it. Chinese officials summoned people for spreading “rumors” on social media about the disease, and journalists were threatened with arrests and instructed to relinquish their recordings. A doctor who has now contracted the virus tried to quietly warn people of the disease via a messenger app and became fearful of punishment when screenshots of the conversation went viral.

The coronavirus has been compared to SARS, a disease that China also limited information of in 2003, and which was made known by a whistleblower doctor. Given the similar circumstances of the coronavirus, it seems China does not care that its secrecy can have global consequences. It maintains its vice grip on information.

Quarantines came too late. Millions fled Wuhan before it was put on lockdown, and international travel for the Lunar New Year was not as restricted as it should have been. Doctors were underprepared, and the public was misinformed. President Xi Jinping would rather contain media than contain the coronavirus. The outbreak’s spread could have been limited, and deaths could have been prevented.

Now the world must face the repercussions for China’s negligence.

It is fair to say China’s government should not get away with its failure to report the coronavirus in a timely or honest manner. But, given the similarity of the current situation to the one around SARS, it is doubtful Jinping will learn any lessons on his own.

Coronavirus’ death toll is already higher than that of SARS. The Chinese government should not get away with putting the control of information above the well-being of its own and the world’s populations for a second time.