Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump tweeted the famous Nickelback meme from the music video “Photograph,” with a caption in all caps “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH.” The video showed the meme of Chad Kroeger holding a framed photo of former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, along with a man labeled “Ukraine Gas Exec” and another unnamed individual, as the famous lyrics played in the background.

The best part of the Trump meme fiasco was that it was removed by Nickelback due to copyright issues. This is a meme within itself ­— Canadian Rock band Nickelback copy strikes United States President Trump for use of music in meme, and as a result the song saw a nearly 40 percent surge in listens between Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, according to Neilsen music data.

I am unsure whether Trump requested his media team to make the video or if it was found from a random user, but someone in the Trump administration determined that the video would be effective to post — and many corporations feel the same about memes.

From the downloading of trash-meme apps like iFunny on my iPod Touch, the large text, stand-out meme photo was integrated into my internet humor since I was young, along with many other generations around me.

It seems when any worldly event happens, memes are created, but why are they so commonly used?

One reason could be the community engagement memes create. Despite the offensive humor that may come out of memes, they truly have the power to engage internet communities locally, or even worldwide.

The sometimes offensive nature of memes cannot be taken too seriously — as that is a big part of meme content. Taking an idea that may anger the world, like political climate or social situations and “memifying” it, adds humor and lightheartedness to a touchy subject, truly giving it some rhetoric value.

The effectiveness of memes in marketing is seen by creating a casual bond between corporation and consumer, as if the corporation is a person that can reply and joke with consumers.

Elon Musk, the face of Tesla demonstrates the feeling of a casual consumer, corporation relationship in being very active on social media. With 26 million followers, he posts jokes, memes and brand updates, and is a big reason why I personally became aware of Tesla and kept following the company.

But, memes can sometimes take a bad turn, as seen by the U.S. Airforce when they learned that memes and war, are not a good mix. During the sensation of the Yanny vs. Laurel debacle (which one did you hear from the recording), the U.S Air Force tried to join in on the fun, tweeting that the Taliban would much rather be hearing Yanny or Laurel, rather than the wrath of the United States missiles. Their approach did not hit the mark as many called the tweet insensitive to the war going on.

Lastly, and most importantly, is the simple humor of a good meme. Memes are easy, and they develop with a society. There is a reason dated memes like Bad News Brian, Rickrolling, and the immense amount of troll faces, are no longer in use — memes are constantly changing with the humor of creators and readers.

Mass replication of memes is also an easy form of consumption. The word “meme” actually stems from an ancient Greek work “mimeme” meaning “that which is imitated.”

While the premise of memes is certainly replication of pictures and topics — like the two month “Storm Area 51” meme that seemed to never go away — they keep many enticed in seeing what kind of meme variation could develop.

But the cycle continues: current memes will ultimately become old memes, we will move on, and those who make memes will keep on meme-ing.