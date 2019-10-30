It’s that time of year again: fall. Everyone is competing to have the best Halloween costume, be it a variation of funny, sexy or somewhere in between. The challenge with elaborately dressing up is that not everyone has the budget of a celebrity and is able to perfectly re-create the look of their favorite star. Below is a list of “It-girl” costumes that can be recreated at a relatively low budget.

1. Britney Spears

This costume can be done at any Britney phase and still be a hit. Schoolgirl Britney, shaved head Britney, and camp Britney are all valid options. This can be achieved with a thrift store visit and an eye for late 90’s – early 2000s glamour.

2. Trixie from Fairly OddParents

Cartoon characters are easy to do because of the bright, bold colors that they wear and the variation that the outfit can hold. This character wore a bright pink headband, white skirt, and bright pink turtleneck. Pink was on trend last season, so if you have those colors around, this outfit could be as easy as buying a headband. If Trixie’s not your cartoon character crush, there are other girls with looks that kill like Candace from Phineas and Ferb, DeeDee from Dexter’s Lab, or Sam from Danny Phantom.

3. Bratz Doll

If you had these as a child, you know that they had a level of style that a Barbie doll just simply couldn’t live up to. The eyes, outfits, lips and hair on these dolls blew Barbie out of the water when it came to visual interest. You can achieve this look by essentially dressing like an e-girl and then applying heavy eyeliner. Urban Outfitters should be stocked with everything you need for the perfect re-creation of this look.

4. Daphne from Scooby Doo

This is an iconic character that spans the generational gap in every sense. Matching purple and green can get pricy, but considering the different variations that this girl has seen, you can be pretty flexible when pulling this off.

5. Polly Pocket

Bratz Dolls too edgy for you? Polly pockets are your thing. These ladies had all the bright wardrobe colors imaginable, so it is a look that is easy to assemble in a pinch. Match your best (or worst) colors together and hit the town in this fit.