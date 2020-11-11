Unlike most years, Veteran’s Day in 2020 will not boast large in-person celebrations and ceremonies of gratitude and appreciation of our country’s men and women who served for the United States.

This is, of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as cases continue to rise with 2021 on the horizon.

Instead, this year, recognition and observance of Veteran’s Day will primarily take place through online forums, social media and stories from news outlets.

Posts will be written and shared to recognize close family and friends, and newspapers will likely feature stories about brave vets who served during wars and battles of all sizes.

The way of celebrating holidays in 2020 has changed drastically, as countrywide, the population has been subjected to quarantines, self-isolation, public restrictions and mask mandates.

It is important to remember that though 2020 has been a year that has tested our lives and the country as a whole, we have been able to adapt to the change over and over again.

This means that while Veteran’s Day will be different this year, we can still observe and express our gratitude in so many ways.

The internet gives us infinite possibilities to celebrate holidays — gifts can be ordered and sent without contact, meals can be delivered in less than an hour and video call services allow us to connect with loved ones.

As many veterans are part of the older population in America, they are one of the groups at risk for contracting the coronavirus.

The importance of celebrating from a distance this year should not go unnoticed, regarding both this Veteran’s Day and other holidays.

As we have adapted to a new way of living —and I know many wish it would just go back to normal already, including me — we must respect those who are at risk and take the necessary precautions to keep them and ourselves safe.

If I have learned anything in 2020, it is that there is always a way to connect with others and let them know we care, even if from a distance.

Though this new way of communicating may suck, we are protecting the lives of others while also allowing ourselves to celebrate.

2020 has thrown curveballs our way in every respect, but we should always remember that holidays like Veteran’s Day or Thanksgiving do not have to be missed — we just simply have to do what we can to be safe, and the happiness and joy spread by these occasions won’t be amiss.