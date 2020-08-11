When I think of my fall semester schedule, the off-campus location of my apartment and the temporary deep-downtown location of the Collegian office, I already start to sweat.

When Penn State announced that a percentage of classes will still be in person, I was a little apprehensive. Truthfully, despite the university’s corona-based protocols, I still am. I’m worried for my safety and the safety of everyone else in the “petri dish” — that’s everyone’s concern.

But some of the precautions aimed toward protecting students and community members make me even more anxious for the semester ahead — mainly the lack of transportation now that Blue and White Loop CATABuses will not be running.

I understand that the decision was made in hopes of reducing the amount of students packed into the buses. But I’m a little confused how removing just some of the buses will help with this, as the Red and Green Link CATABuses will remain in service. Perhaps the decision was made based on the generally less-traveled routes of the Red and Green, but I’m worried regardless.

I’m not sure how I’m going to walk from the Collegian office to Forum in 15 minutes. I find biking terribly uncomfortable. It’s hot enough outside without having to wear a mask over your mouth and nose.

I know these seem like trivial worries. I know that these decisions are made for the greater health of the State College community. I know the older generation used to walk through snow uphill both ways to get to school, as they will gladly tell you in the Facebook comments.

But that doesn’t make me any less anxious for how I will deal with these changes. buses are certainly a convenience, but when considering the size of Penn State’s campus, hiring enough buses to adequately and safely transport students almost feels like a necessity.

I will ultimately learn and adapt to these changes, despite the discomfort and resentment I might face along the way. (If you see me drenched in sweat walking up Bigler, mind your business.)

I’m more concerned for students who are not able to make the uncomfortably long and hot treks. As an able-bodied person, I can not speak to the experience of individuals with disabilities. But I’ve heard how difficult it can be for students in wheelchairs, for example, to get to class as is.

Surely, less transportation options won’t help.

As every headline has proclaimed in the last few months, we are in unprecedented times. If inconvenience is the price of safety, so be it. I only hope that it works, and that we can all help each other through it.