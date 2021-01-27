Fifteen seconds remained on the play clock as Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. clapped and took the snap in overtime of the Hoosiers’ season-opening game against then-No. 8 Penn State.

Indiana, fresh off a miraculous drive to force overtime and a touchdown fade a play earlier, wasn’t looking for a second overtime.

Hoosier coach Tom Allen wanted the game settled on this play — a play that would ultimately spark a historic season for both programs.

History Penn State and James Franklin would like to forget.

Penix stepped up in the pocket and took off in the nearly empty Memorial Stadium.

The quarterback leaped at the four-yard line, stretching his arm and the ball toward the pylon as safety Jaquan Brisker met him in the air.

In a split second, Penix’s knee hit the ground, the pylon toppled over, the football flew through the end zone, and Indiana celebrated.

Penix’s run was a season-defining moment — but was it a touchdown?

Personally, I think the ball crossed into the end zone and the call on the field was correct, but we will never really know for sure.

If only there was a system that captured split second movements and was able to determine the position of players, down to inches, in real time.

Say hello to soccer’s Virtual Assistant Referee, which is more commonly known as VAR.

Now, if you are familiar with soccer, you probably already clicked off this article, as the system has received a lot of backlash as VAR plays a bigger and bigger role in the game, mainly in offside decisions that it always gets right, even by the smallest of margins.

In fact, that’s the main argument against VAR — that it makes the tightest decisions correctly a human referee could never make.

Pundits can argue it’s taking the human element out of the game and delays the match — but would you rather have the call be incorrect?

The first professional soccer league to introduce VAR was the Australian A-League in April 2017, and since then, the top leagues in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and England’s Premier League have all introduced the technology.

VAR has become the standard for professional soccer.

But what exactly is it?

The Virtual Assistant Referee is an actual person, in a remote location, who watches the game on multiple screens and has access to slow-motion replays.

In the game, when an incident occurs that can be replayed with VAR, either referee alerts the other, and at the next stoppage, the referee on the field will hold up play.

The VAR then recommends a decision to the on-field referee, who then makes the final decision.

During the 2019-20 Premier League season, the average match delay due to VAR was just 50 seconds.

The tool that would be most useful to football would be the “Hawk-Eye’s virtual offside line technology.”

Yes, that’s a lot of words, but basically this system is used to determine when a play is offside using two separate levels.

The first is a gridline, a two-dimensional line positioned in line with the final defender for clear offside decisions.

The second level is the “crosshair” technology, which would really benefit college football.

This takes a freeze frame of the play and draws two lines, one at the defender and one at the attacker, which then clearly shows the offside decision despite the slimmest of margins.

The lines take into account body parts that are off the ground.

These lines are placed manually by the VAR referee, using a one pixel-wide line — the technology is exact.

It can accurately create the angles for these lines through five calibrated cameras that cover all parts of the field and can also be tapped into any of the broadcast cameras.

This would help immensely in football for spotting the ball in crucial moments throughout the game when a first down or touchdown could be the difference between a win or a loss.

Right now, football spots are made by a referee who stands on the sideline and has to run onto the field. The referee then picks up a ball — which has likely been flipped, tossed or moved one way or another — and places it where they think the ball carrier was down.

Then, in close decisions, they use sticks with a chain in-between to determine whether it is a first down or not.

It’s 2021. We have better technology at our hands that can ensure the correct decision is made, and it should be utilized.

VAR could also be utilized for targeting penalties, pass interference and fumbles.

Overall, this system would help referees and improve the quality of the game.

I understand the tradition and I understand the resentment for replay systems. But ultimately, after working through some bugs, it would only benefit the sport as correct decisions are made.

Who doesn’t want the call on the field to always be correct?