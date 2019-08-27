There seems to be an epidemic of hubris plaguing current and former United States politicians, as seemingly has-been former or currently irrelevant U.S Representative, Senator, Cabinet Secretary or Governor has entered their hat in the 2020 presidential race.

Sure, there are serious candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice-President Joe Biden (D-DE). But then there are candidates like former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper or New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who likely stand no chance at winning the Democratic nomination.

Now, though the Republicans are getting in on also resurrecting has-beens with the hope of unseating President Donald Trump, with former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Illinois Congressman and conservative radio host Joe Walsh mounting primary bids against Trump.

By several metrics, FiveThirtyEight has Trump as historically unpopular boasting an approval rating of just 41.6 percent through his first 949 days in office, the lowest of any incumbent President since 1945.

Now that might suggest Trump is vulnerable — but he also has the advantage of being an incumbent.

No incumbent President has lost re-election since 1992 when then-Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton beat George H.W. Bush in Bush's re-election bid and the last serious primary challenge came when Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) unsuccessfully tried to unseat President Jimmy Carter.

With history as a guide, it seems that primary bids aren't on the side of Weld and Walsh, both of whom have carved out lanes as "Never-Trumpers," a group of Republicans who don't support the President.

But it's Walsh's sudden revelation about the ills of this president that come off as seemingly phony.

Walsh compiled a pretty rank-and-file conservative voting record during his one term in the United States House of Representatives, but it's the things Walsh has said that make him seem hypocritical.

Walsh's pinned Tweet mentions the "bravery" required to take on President Trump which is odd given his prior statements and tweets.

His previous comments, which include calling former President Obama a Muslim "in his head and his heart," and calling Stevie Wonder "another ungrateful Black millionaire" for kneeling for the national anthem, are anything but brave.

Brave would be standing up against the scourge of white supremacy that this country was founded on and that is still prevalent today — and that Walsh and his former Tea Party colleagues helped further enable by uttering these comments.

Yes, Walsh has apologized for previously supporting and voting for Trump and making these statements, but the point remains that he shouldn't have said these things in the first place. There are plenty of other bona fide conservatives who either aren't virulent racists and Islamophobes — or they just do a better job hiding it.

Walsh deserves credit for apologizing and realizing he was wrong, and maybe that's admirable to a lot of people. But it's still a display of ego on his part to assume conservatives would just gravitate toward him in a Republican primary.

His best chance at ensuring Trump doesn't get re-elected would be by running as an independent or third party candidate similar to when Ross Perot, George Wallace and John Anderson all played spoilers in their respective independent bids.

As a conservative independent, Walsh may be able to siphon off enough votes to hurt Trump and rally the conservative base. But if he insists on running an intra-party primary with the hopes of being successful, he may be mistaken on election day.