“The worst thing about prison was the... was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and then they'd come down and they'd suck the soul out of your body and it hurt!” ~Michael Scott

The door knob on my Atherton Hall bathroom door has been broken for a while now. My suitemates and I noticed once we moved in that the doorknob was coming out of the door and one of my suitemates submitted a report to housing.

But over the past few days, the “door knob problem” has been getting worse and the door has been jamming.

This all culminated Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. when I had to use the bathroom.

Once I was done, I tried to open the door, but it was jamming.

After shaking the knob violently, it was becoming clear that this was no simple jamming.

My suitemates attempted to free me from the outside of the door. We were turning the doorknob from both ends and jostling it back and forth to no avail.

I was trapped.

Before I had time to process my doomed fate, one of my suitemates began to roll tools underneath the door from a small tool kit.

I could not get the angle to unscrew the knob from the door nor could I pop the pins from the hinges, so instead I stabbed the interior mechanics of the knob trying to break something in order to take the knob off. That didn’t work either.

At this point my suitemates contacted our RA and the RA on-duty. They arrived and I heard pieces of their muffled conversation through the door as my RA said, “Well this has never happened before.”

I had been trapped for a while and the madness began to set in. Prison does something to a man.

I was pacing the 6-foot length of the bathroom whose floor was wet due to someone taking a shower recently. I dreamed of life on the outside, an outside I might never see again.

Slowly the bathroom walls began to close in and break me. I thought I would never escape and resigned myself to the existence of sitting on the side of the bathtub, eating saltines slid underneath the bathroom door.

Then my Residence Life Coordinator arrived and attempted to break the doorknob off. Once he realized that this was not working he contacted Penn State Housing and OPP.

The only solution seemed to be for housing to come with a saw and saw the doorknob off, but it would have taken housing a while to come and free me.

I proposed that someone should take an axe to the door like The Shining.

On the outside, they were looking up diagrams of the doorknob in order to see if they could take it apart.

Eventually they shoved a pair of pliers under the door so I could bend back the covering of the knob and expose the interior. Then I unscrewed the inside of the door knob and broke it off.

I had finally taken off the doorknob.

I stuck my eye through, seeing freedom for the first time. Then I used the pliers to pull the part of the doorknob that locks into the wall out.

I was free.

I thought I would never see anything but my toilet, sink and shower again, but I was free. I immediately high-fived my suitemates, RAs and Residence Life coordinator.

It was 12:15 a.m. when I escaped. I had been imprisoned for 45 minutes.

Not to brag, but I think I may be an escape artist on the level of Harry Houdini.

For my next trick, I’ll lock myself in a bathroom in Alcatraz and see if I can escape.

Moral of the story is that you should never lock the bathroom door. It’s better to have someone walk in on you rather than be trapped in your bathroom.

