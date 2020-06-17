I think some people can find something negative to say about most college majors. It is human nature to become critical of something we don’t understand or aren’t familiar with.

When I told one of my relatives I am a journalism major, he said, “Aren’t newspapers going extinct though? What are you going to do with that?”

However, being any kind of arts major seems to automatically come with negative backlash from a wide variety of critics.

I have heard about and witnessed many arts majors being told they don’t have a “real” major, their courses are easy or they will never find a job.

In one of my favorite movies, “Dead Poets Society,” Robin Williams’ character said, “We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

Most arts majors are not literally reading and writing poetry. But, they are entering a field that produces the beauty, romance and love that enrich life through music, film and art.

During the past few months categorized by the coronavirus and quarantining, many people filled newly-found free time with television, film or music.

We typically can easily connect with other people through a shared love of some particular music or movies. All of these creative mediums can serve to bring people together and create bonds.

Many of my favorite memories were formed at events like concerts or live theater.

Art allows us to communicate certain messages — whether it be political, personal or something else — in a way that typically allows people to be more receptive.

As cliché as it may be, art, music, film and theatre create a vibrancy and energy that has made me — and many others — have a passion for being alive.

Yet, many art majors still do not get the respect from society that they deserve for being part of the creation of entertainment.

I know way too many STEM majors who hold a superiority complex just because they are studying something objectively challenging, like engineering. I definitely don’t want to discredit the level of difficulty in many STEM majors, but I think some of these people need to also realize the intensive work required for other majors.

Everyone I know who is an arts major has a super intense schedule. They typically take more classes, and all of these classes seem to require a rather dedicated passion to the craft to achieve success.

My older sister was a music major, and she said her rigorous schedule even led her to sometimes fall out of love with music.

College is hard for the vast majority of people. I have yet to find someone who thinks their major is “easy.” Yet, many STEM majors still continue to shame people with more creative majors.

If people who shame arts majors are really concerned about them spending money on a degree and then not being able to find a job, I think they should be more concerned about reforming the United States’ college system in general. Instead, these people focus on attacking young students looking to work to be a part of the creation of the entertainment that is important to so many people. After all, we can’t have a world filled with only engineers.

I would like to see people who feel the need to shame arts majors try to survive even a day without music or television.

Creativity is the soul of our world, and I hope our college system will soon be able to realize this and better support the people who strive to continue filling our world with art.