When John F. Kennedy won the 1960 election and became the first Roman Catholic president, there was an absurd, but persistent fear that his administration would serve Romish interests rather than American ones, turning the country into just another Papal State.

Of course, such fears were unfounded — a direct phone line to the Vatican was never installed.

And as Joe Biden prepares to enter office as the second Catholic president in history, it should be clear Pope Francis is also not giving him marching orders, seeing as the Pope is opposed to monied interests while Biden seems quite interested in them.

Yes, we're nearly two months away from Trump's eviction and Biden's inauguration, but Biden has already announced a slew of cabinet appointments, and all of them are, with few exceptions, exceptionally dangerous.

Most are dangerous because of their ideological convictions, whether they be warhawks or deficit-hawks. In either case, the standard of living shall decrease "in the desert here and the desert far away," to use the words of Leonard Cohen.

Deficit-hawks will slash the quality of life in America by slashing what little welfare is doled out. And if the political ambitions of warhawks get fulfilled, one should remove the word "life" from the phrase "quality of life," since untold numbers of global citizens will perish and have their lives removed, as well.

Biden's choice for the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, is the exact opposite of a progressive darling. In her official role as president of Center for American Progress, which is widely considered the country's largest liberal think-tank, she threw her weight behind decidedly-illiberal ideas. This includes supporting cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid back in the days of Obama-era austerity.

During a 2012 C-SPAN interview, Tanden said the following: "If we’re going to have a deal to address long-term deficit reduction, we need to put both entitlements on the table as well as taxes.”

As is often the case, the buck does not stop here. Despite her February statement that labor unions "are a powerful vehicle to move workers into the middle class and keep them there," Tanden does not have the best streak with unions in her own interpersonal affairs.

Under her presidency, CAP decided to shut down ThinkProgress, which operated as an independent media outlet of the think-tank in 2019. Part of this independence came from the writers' successful efforts at unionization. Still, Tanden called the analysts of ThinkProgress a bunch of "crazy leftists," which perhaps foreshadowed what came next: a CAP press release trumpeting the relaunch of ThinkProgress, this time without pesky union representation and editorial freedom.

CAP later retracted this reboot attempt, but the incident inspires little confidence in Tanden's commitment to labor unions and workers in general.

But we must not forget warhawks and the potential havoc they might unleash. Biden selected Antony Blinken to serve as secretary of state in his first run of nominees. Blinken supported military intervention in Libya, which led to the Libyan Civil War and the spreading of further extremism and destabilization throughout the Middle East.

In an excellent essay for the Atlantic, Dominic Tierney wrote that: "In Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya, Washington toppled regimes and then failed to plan for a new government or construct effective local forces — with the net result being over 7,000 dead U.S. soldiers, tens of thousands of injured troops, trillions of dollars expended, untold thousands of civilian fatalities, and three Islamic countries in various states of disorder."

Blinken had a role in creating this bloodshed and disorder, and his hawkish attitude could very well create more disorder.

Biden has also released more warhawks from their cages. His selection for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, helped write Obama's drone strike policy. In this role, Haines determined the contour of America's worst foreign policy development in the 2010s: the founding of a program that substituted the judicial process with shadowy decision-making in backrooms.

All of which is to say: it’s business as usual in the Potomac’s backwaters.

Trump possessed a keen political nose in some areas, and he correctly diagnosed Washington D.C. as a swamp full of sea-monsters, sirens and whatever species Mitch McConnell belongs to. The category error that blinded so many of his fanatics, however, was their belief that Trump (a cartoonishly crooked and vulgar businessman) would be the one to drain and strain the swamp for good. It was an absurd metaphor, made absurd not by its content, but by the illicit personality of the person supposed to deliver the goods.

Trump never intended to drain the swamp. His aim was always to further populate it with slimier bottomfeeders. Now, Biden seems poised to continue this long-standing Washington tradition, but with bottomfeeders of his own choosing.

Before I’m accused of cynicism, let it be made clear: I believe in the ultimate triumph of Good over Evil, but a lot of thrashing and clashing in this vale of tears is required until that victory arrives.

Biden’s appointees seem destined to increase the amount of tears shed. We should (peacefully) oppose any such swelling. Rather than waiting idly for the cockcrow, let the thrashing and clashing for the common good commence.