As the holiday season begins, we are long from the days of having large gatherings, giving hugs and generally being close with others.

The coronavirus has forced so many people — myself included — to adapt to this new way of connecting with family.

As I returned home this previous weekend to spend Thanksgiving with my family, I learned that my aunt and cousin tested positive for the coronavirus.

Though I am thankful their symptoms have been manageable and that they are doing their best to stay healthy, I was devastated that we could no longer have Thanksgiving dinner together.

My family came to the conclusion that we wouldn’t have a traditional Thanksgiving of any kind, largely due to the fact that my brother and I work all day Thursday and my aunt’s dinner was canceled. The idea that there would be no pumpkin pie was devastating to think about.

Despite the circumstances, my family was able to turn this 2020 disappointment into something special, and something I will likely remember the rest of my life.

My mom planned a Thanksgiving meal for us this past Monday, and it had all of the fixings, most of which we wouldn’t be able to have later in the week due to not being able to meet as a family.

We set up a table and ate until we couldn’t stomach any more, and then we packed up some to-go containers full of Thanksgiving turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more, which we delivered to my aunt and her family.

We said our hellos through the door before returning home to put on matching pajamas and have a gingerbread house decorating contest.

The yearly contest we typically hold in December came a little early this year, and it helped us celebrate Thanksgiving in our own unconventional way.

While many will say that it is way too early to be in the Christmas spirit, the holiday activities successfully took our minds off of everything and gave us some hope in finishing this year strong.

The holidays are a time for connection, being kind to one another and celebrating family, and I will not be letting the coronavirus ruin that — neither should you.

So plan virtual game nights with out-of-state relatives, try baking new recipes with the family in your home, go see Christmas lights from the safety of your vehicle and send each other gifts through the mail.

There are so many ways to make the holiday season feel like magic, even if the coronavirus forces us to get creative.