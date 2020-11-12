What started as a week full of stressful late-night-news-watching while I typed up assignments due before midnight turned into a weekend of confetti-strewn celebrations after the election was called on Saturday morning.

Football losses and gameday watch parties combined with rising coronavirus cases only add to the emotional rollercoaster that is this semester.

As emails pile up in my inbox and more Zoom meetings I don’t want to go to get scheduled for me, I can confidently say that I am so tired.

I am tired of worrying about the consequences of possibly contracting the coronavirus at school, where the total number of infected students and employees just reached 4,240 cases this weekend.

I am exhausted from losing sleep over the multiplying assignments and articles that make me feel so alone in my workload, wondering if anyone else is experiencing the same fatigue.

The dizzying backdrop of politicians threatening to wreak havoc on an election that should already be over, the constant protests from exasperated individuals around the world on behalf of the Black people who have still not received the justice they deserve, even in our own community, all together makes me just want to scream sometimes.

Mid-semester fatigue is common among college students, but combined with election exhaustion, pandemic burnout and the blaring inequalities in our communities, this year feels like the world is spinning out of our control.

I don’t have all of the answers for managing stress and creating a calm environment for yourself; I can barely stay calm for more than five seconds.

However, I know that people need people.

The only way that I’ve been able to stay sane this semester is by calling my family, finding excuses to push myself out of the house to talk to some friends, laughing and singing with my roommates in our kitchen and reminding myself to not isolate my feelings.

Sometimes my emotions fluctuate as intensely as 2020 has throughout the year; I can feel extremely happy, and within a moment’s notice I feel suffocated by my own misery.

When I start to feel overwhelmed like that, all I want to do is push everyone away from me, to sink into a pit of anxiety tangled with sorrow and frustration.

However, I have learned the hard way that the only way to help yourself is by letting other human beings know that you are struggling. All humans do.

More often than not, just speaking with someone else will make me smile for the first time all day. And finding reasons to smile is never something to take for granted.