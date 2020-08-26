A global pandemic.

Synchronous and asynchronous learning.

Undergraduate student irresponsibility.

Coronavirus guidelines, restrictions and compacts.

These things are just a few of my already growing list of worries as we begin the fall 2020 semester.

Many young people have felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic over the summer with the loss of internships, job prospects, athletics, recreation and travel.

I experienced the pandemic much like these people — my internship, while not canceled like many of my friends, was switched to a remote format, lessening the chance to network effectively.

My job as a server at a restaurant in my hometown was severely affected with the restaurant closing for almost two months due to restrictions in Pennsylvania.

With the announcement of no fall sports at Penn State, my job in video production for the university’s athletics department will be affected, with no certain date of return.

All of my classes are online and over Zoom, except one, and with the way certain student groups are choosing to defy the guidelines in place to keep us safe, I don’t even know how long that will last on campus.

All of this combined makes getting through 2020 so much harder, and I can’t even imagine what other people my age are dealing with as we return to a foreign way of completing our educations almost fully remotely.

I can say, as someone diagnosed with depression and anxiety, that there doesn’t seem to be a lot to feel positive about this year.

According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mental health crisis has emerged from the pandemic, with one-fourth of young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 saying they have considered suicide in the past 30 days.

The study, which was conducted in late June on Qualtrics, surveyed 5,412 adults. The survey also found that a similar percentage of adults had begun or increased the use of substances to cope, with half of the responses indicating symptoms of depression and anxiety.

While the study did allow participants to self-report symptoms of anxiety and depression, instead of being medically diagnosed, it is a startling and sobering percentage of a population who will largely be returning to campuses across the United States this fall.

In another study conducted by the American College Health Association and the Healthy Minds Network, almost 41% of college students reported depression symptoms from the end of March through May.

I remember when I returned home from my spring break trip to Los Angeles, just before the coronavirus had reached pandemic status, and learned I would not be going back to school.

I had to completely change the way I learned and attempted to keep up with living at home with chores, the temporary loss of my server job and so much more.

I was full of despair as I watched my brother graduate high school without a prom, senior class day and all of the other traditions that came with senior status.

I tried to make the best of the summer, doing as much as I could with my internship and eventually starting back to work again.

However, for me, the most important aspect of my quarantined summer was reconnecting with friends and having people to talk to about my stress and anxiety.

In my time at home, I found that the FaceTime calls with friends from college, socially distanced pool days with hometown friends and late-night Sheetz runs with family were what held me together all along.

I guess what I am trying to say is, now more than ever it is important to check in with your friends.

While you have no way of knowing what those around you are thinking, just calling and asking about their day or planning a virtual movie night through Netflix Party can help them and yourself in more ways than one.

Even though being with each other may be difficult because of the pandemic, a FaceTime or Snapchat video call can go a long way in bettering the mental health of yourself and those around you.

According to a study conducted by the Mayo Clinic, having good friendships can help to alleviate stress, help in coping with trauma and help you avoid unhealthy life decisions.

2020 has been a confusing, frustrating and unnerving experience for many of us, so why go through it alone?