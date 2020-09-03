For as long as I can remember, the Kardashians have cemented themselves into modern-day pop culture as fashion icons and makeup gurus. I grew up seeing their faces splashed across magazine covers and their voices on national television.

Before school dances, I would try to emulate Kim Kardashian’s contoured makeup routines, I bought Kylie Jenner’s lip kits and I intently watched Khloe Kardashian’s workout routines on Snapchat.

I consumed everything they were selling to me, because I thought it was real.

A few months ago, Khloe Kardashian posted a heavily altered selfie on her Instagram that made her look like an almost unrecognizable, glowing Barbie doll. And even after her over 100 million followers questioned her credibility and the original photo of her surfaced online about a week ago, Kardashian still has not admitted to editing it.

Dr. Luke Evans, a member of the British Parliament, proposed a bill in the United Kingdom that would require celebrities to label digitally altered images they post as edited.

The bill followed Khloe’s post and would require celebrities to admit to airbrushing, photoshopping and altering their photos to their fans. This is in an effort to keep young fans from conforming to an image of perfection that doesn’t exist.

Photoshop perpetuates society’s impossible standards for beauty geared toward women, strengthens the patriarchy and makes certain girls take up as little place in the world as they possibly can.

Gen Z has grown up with social media where one can scroll through way more digitally altered photographs than real images. Influencers share pictures with their millions of followers that promote thin waists and thigh gaps, quickly condemning any other construct of beauty.

In today’s world, women are told they need to spend their time obsessing over how they look in photographs, dieting and working out rather than their achievements.

When celebrities with an immense influence on young people like the Kardashians share airbrushed images on social media and label them as real, they are telling adolescent girls they have to try to live up to a fantasy.

I believe we should normalize flaws, imperfections, freckles and stretch marks instead of smooth skin and six-pack abs. Women have a lot more to worry about than just their appearance, and maintaining that celebrities need to admit when photos are altered is a step in the right direction.