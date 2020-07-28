I’ve been thinking a lot about words — or, perhaps, the lack.

It’s been an anxious week for reasons I’m not fully aware of, which is probably the worst part about having anxiety like I do. I’m (thankfully) not often afflicted with panic, but rather an anxiety that feels more like background noise. I’m not sure what it is that’s wrong, but I have a feeling in my stomach that something isn’t right.

This inability to understand exactly what I’m feeling is incredibly frustrating. As a writer, I find it crucial to my sanity that everything can be put into words. If I can describe it and name it, then I can place it, and then I can reason with it. If I can reason with it, I might be able to unwind it.

The issue, then, is that I don’t have a word to describe these “weird” feelings of anxiety.

I can say I’m anxious, but that feels too broad. I can say I feel dull, gray, scared, apprehensive, nervous or sad, but none of those words really fit.

This drives me insane.

I know that it’s good to practice mindfulness and to confront difficult feelings. That’s what I assumed I was doing with my frantic naming and unraveling. It was almost a game. But too often it ends in confusion, and instead, I get worked up that I can’t find a name for what I’m feeling, let alone a solution.

What that process actually is, I learned, can be called “thinking your feelings.” This crosses the line of acknowledgement, which is healthy, and rockets instead into a place of pressure and shame. You might identify this as just overthinking, but the phrase of “thinking feelings” is a more obtainable idea to me.

But if you’re not supposed to think about your feelings, I implored to my therapist when exposed to this concept, what are you supposed to do with them?

Feel them, she said. You are supposed to feel your feelings.

What I learned this to mean, in a way, is becoming comfortable with discomfort. What this looks like to me, then, is this: I am upset, but I’m unsure why. It could be the comment from a coworker, it could be the fact that I’m hungry or it could be a million other things. Trying to puzzle these things out and dissect them actually drives me away from the feeling itself. That unpleasant feeling gets buried deeper and deeper in these thoughts, like trying to squeeze a blind zit. Instead, you have to approach mindfulness a completely different way: without thought.

I’ve learned to sit with that awful feeling. You don’t need to know what it is or what caused it. All you have to do is feel it. Really feel it. Feel it until your chest hurts and you can’t stop crying and the whole world feels like it might end.

Because in those few minutes of hell, by inviting in the fear and the bad and the pain, you are doing much more than you would be by overthinking. When you allow yourself to truly feel something so strong, without judgement, you are freeing yourself from the pressure to find an answer.

Emotions don’t always have causes, and they don’t always have answers or explanations. Despite the muddiness of it, there’s something raw and almost lovely about emotion, but you wouldn’t know unless you allow yourself to feel it.