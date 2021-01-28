The coronavirus has lasted for almost a year and it has been way too long. I don’t know about anyone else, but my mental health is going downhill.

I have been struggling with my mental health for a while now, and I have seeked help, but I never knew it would head downward so much more during this pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during June 2020, U.S. adults — especially young adults — have reported “considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19”.

CNN also reported that as the vaccine for the virus is distributed, the “physical risks” of the pandemic might be better managed, but the “mental darkness” will be harder to overcome.

I realized even more over the past year of isolation that I do not open up much about anything, and that I needed help.

Entering the second week of the spring semester, it has been stressful to say the least, with incoming school assignments and life in general.

Though I do not know how the rest of this semester will turn out, what I do know is this: after the past few semesters, I have become burnt out and have lost many hours of sleep over stress and school work.

I thought that the new year would bring a better, positive outlook on life. I was wrong.

This past November, my cousin passed away. Recently and exactly two months after that, my grandfather passed away. It has taken a significant toll on my mental health.

I am not looking for pity, but for people to recognize how mental health awareness is important in times like this pandemic when many people are dying. Everything that has happened lately has drained my mental wellbeing dry.

Even the storming of the U.S. Capitol at the beginning of the year affected my mental health. I was disappointed, scared and worried for the country. It did not give me hope that the new year would be better than 2020.

The stigma around mental health needs to stop, and I think the pandemic brought this stigma down for people. At least for me, my fear of asking for help and recognizing when I have a problem has lowered.

I am also dealing with the new stresses, like multiple assignments and applying for internships, of a new semester. Stress is a mental rollercoaster that I am still working on dealing with.

Reach out to your friends and family during this time to check in on them. I am not a doctor, but I know that helps me and the people around me know they are loved and supported, especially in a new year with many uncertainties.

Overall, I may not be completely healed from last year or the beginning of this year, but I can only hope that things will get better in the future. I also hope I can talk more about my struggles in the future.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out to the Penn State Crisis Line at 877-229-6400, or to the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.